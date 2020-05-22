Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19 Measures Dent Retail Sales

Friday, 22 May 2020, 11:05 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Spending on vehicles, on eating out, and on accommodation away from home fell sharply in the March 2020 quarter in the lead up to the COVID-19 lockdown, Stats NZ said today.

After adjusting for price and seasonal effects, the volume of total retail sales fell 0.7 percent in the March 2020 quarter, after a relatively flat December 2019 quarter.

“This is the largest fall in total volume sales in eight years,” retail statistics manager Kathy Hicks said.

Motor vehicle and parts retailing had the largest fall in sales volumes of all the 15 retail industries, down 7.5 percent in the March 2020 quarter.

This was followed by the hospitality industries, with food and beverage services down 6.7 percent and accommodation down 9.3 percent.

“Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 led to the closure of all non-essential businesses from midnight March 25,” Ms Hicks said.

“This hit car yards, takeaways, restaurants, hotels and motels hard, with sales dropping sharply.

“These falls may continue into the June 2020 quarter, with a record fall in monthly electronic card sales already reported for April, as many businesses went into hibernation because of the COVID-19 lockdown.”

Spending halves during lockdown has more detail on retail card spending across the country in April.

“Hospitality industries have also been hit by lack of international visitor arrivals due to travel restrictions since early February, which were meant to protect New Zealanders against COVID-19,” Ms Hicks said.

International visitor arrivals to New Zealand March 2020 has more detail on changes in monthly international visitor arrival numbers in March.

These falls were offset by a record increase in supermarket and grocery stores, up 8.5 percent.

“Supermarkets stayed open during the level 4 COVID-19 lockdown as an essential business, and widespread reports stated people stocked up on food and supplies as the quarter progressed,” Ms Hicks said.

Sales values dampened by motor vehicles and hospitality

Including price changes, the seasonally adjusted value of total retail sales fell 0.4 percent ($89 million) in the March 2020 quarter, after a 0.5 percent ($120 million) rise in the December 2019 quarter.

Sales values for motor vehicle and parts retailing were down 7.4 percent ($248 million). This was followed by the two hospitality industries, food and beverage services, down 5.8 percent ($179 million) and accommodation, down 11 percent ($127 million).

Supermarkets and grocery stores had a record increase in sales value, up 9.7 percent ($514 million).

In actual terms, the value of total retail sales was $24.8 billion in the March 2020 quarter, up 3.4 percent ($819 million) from the March 2019 quarter.

Record sales slump in Otago

Retail sales fell the most in the Auckland and Otago regions in the March 2020 quarter.

“This coincided with border closures reducing overseas visitor arrivals and a fall in the number of foreign students coming to New Zealand for tertiary studies,” Ms Hicks said.

Travel restrictions hit the hospitality sector in tourist destinations such as Auckland, which is often the first port of call for many overseas visitors. The Auckland region had the largest dollar value fall this quarter, down 0.9 percent ($86 million).

Otago had the next largest fall in dollar terms, down 4.1 percent ($57 million). This quarter’s fall was the largest for Otago since the regional series began in June 2011.

“Otago’s fall in sales reflects the significant drop in overseas tourists to the Queenstown area, and fewer overseas and New Zealand students returning to Dunedin for university at the start of the year,” Ms Hicks said.

COVID-19 data portal provides economic, social, and health indicators including weekly traffic counts and fuel supply volumes.

Key border restrictions and COVID-19 Alert System timeline

2 February 2020: NZ Government places entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from or transiting through mainland China.

19 March 2020: New Zealand’s borders closed to almost all travellers, except for returning New Zealanders.

23 March 2020: New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 3 (Restrict)

25 March 2020: New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 4 (Eliminate)

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate

ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>

ALSO:

Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:


Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME declined an interim injunction against Stuff owner Nine

NZME has been declined an interim injunction by the High Court that would have allowed it an exclusive negotiation period with Stuff's owner Australia's Nine Entertainment.
NZME announced last week it was asking the government to allow it to buy Stuff for a nominal $1... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 