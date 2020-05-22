Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waitomo Wave Set To Hit Whangamata

Friday, 22 May 2020, 11:40 am
Press Release: Waitomo Group

Waitomo Group is set to make waves in Whangamata next week, bringing much-needed fuel price competition and choice to the iconic Coromandel beach town with the opening of its Whangamata Fuel Stop.

A market disruptor, the family-owned and operated Kiwi business is committed to delivering fairer fuel prices to New Zealanders, and is currently in national expansion mode, opening 10 new sites in the last year.

Located on Casement Road, the unmanned 24-hour Fuel Stop will offer retail and commercial customers Unleaded 91, Premium 95 and Diesel. The site will officially open at 10am, on Monday 25 May.

Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said the opening of the Whangamata Fuel Stop is especially poignant in light of Covid-19 and its impact on Kiwis.

“Lockdown had a massive impact on our construction plans for new sites, but the team ramped up quickly in alert level 3, so it’s wicked to be delivering the Coromandel’s first major project post-Covid.

“Kiwis across the country have had their livelihoods, their work, their family lives and their health impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. Hard mahi from everyone has saved lives, but there’s plenty more work to do as we face the economic impact ahead.

“By keeping our own costs low, we can pass on a fairer price to our customers, meaning much-needed money back in their pockets to spend on other necessities like food, power and rent.

“The Coromandel community is not immune to the Covid-19 impacts, so we’re stoked to be able to add another Waitomo site to the region, along with our existing sites in Hikuai and Tapu.”

“Ever since we announced we were coming to Whangamata, the local support has been wicked. Our Waitomo Team is stoked to reach this milestone, despite the current circumstances. While safety requirements and physical distancing means we can’t hold a big opening right now, we look forward to celebrating at Beach Hop later in the year.”

To make the new Fuel Stop even easier and safer to use, customers can now download Waitomo’s new app for convenient contactless payment on site, and the chance to win Waitomo Moolah to spend on their next fuel-up.

“Having a contactless payment option via our new Waitomo app, along with our Fuel Stops being unmanned and open 24/7, makes them an attractive option for fueling up with minimal contact with other people and surfaces. It’s a no brainer as far as taking further steps to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 goes,” says Mr Ormsby.

Available now for download on the Apple or Google Play stores, the Waitomo app is packed with heaps of cool features including:

• Contactless payment from your vehicle – link a card, select your pump and fuel grade from your vehicle and get pumping.

• Earn koha the more you spend – each time you spend $20 or more you’ll unlock the chance to spin to win and by banking every buck you spend in a calendar month to reach $150, you’ll unlock a scratchie for your chance to win even more.

• Share the love with gifting – gift Waitomo Moolah to your mates and whanau in need of a tank top-up (like an e-gift card).

• Find your nearest Waitomo – a map or list view showing our expanding network of Fuel Stops available for paying from your vehicle.

As with all new Waitomo Fuel Stops, the pumps on site are fitted with vapour recovery technology, a system not widely used in New Zealand that sucks petrol vapour that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere back into the pump.

Established in Te Kuiti more than 70 years ago by Desmond Ormsby, Waitomo Group now has over 65 sites stretching from Paihia to Christchurch.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waitomo Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate

ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>

ALSO:

Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:


Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME declined an interim injunction against Stuff owner Nine

NZME has been declined an interim injunction by the High Court that would have allowed it an exclusive negotiation period with Stuff's owner Australia's Nine Entertainment.
NZME announced last week it was asking the government to allow it to buy Stuff for a nominal $1... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 