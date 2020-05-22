Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stuff’s Journalism Shines At Voyager Media Awards

Friday, 22 May 2020, 6:19 pm
Press Release: Stuff

Voyager Media Awards judges said Stacy Squires' photograph of Linwood Mosque shooting survivor Alabi Lateef was "heart-breaking and haunting". "It is one of the stand-out images from that darkest of days in Christchurch."

Stuff has won a slew of trophies at the country’s leading media awards, collecting 20 wins across the 51 categories.

Announced via an online ceremony on Friday night, Stuff’s Voyager Media Awards honours speak to its strength in local reporting and multi-platform storytelling.

Journalists across the country were recognised for their craft, including Regional Journalist of the Year Hamish McNeilly (The Press) and Community Journalist of the Year, Virginia Fallon (Kāpiti Observer). Stuff’s Lawrence Smith won Video Journalist of the Year; and Dana Johannsen took out Sports Journalist of the Year.

The Waikato Times won Newspaper of the Year (up to 30,000 circulation) for the third year running, with reporter Aaron Leaman also picking up the Regional Journalism Scholarship (joint winner). The Sunday Star-Times was awarded Weekly Newspaper of the Year, while Sunday took out Best newspaper-inserted magazine.

Stuff performed strongly in the photography categories with Stacy Squires landing a Judges’ prize for the single best news photo. His entry was one of the stand-out images from the Christchurch mosque attack, which judges described as “heartbreaking and haunting”. Stuff also won both podcast categories for Best narrative/serial (White Silence, produced with RNZ) and joint winner Best episodic/recurrent (Out of My Mind).

Stuff’s Product of Australia: sending convicts to NZ story won Best team investigation with judges praising storytelling of the highest standard. Stuff Circuit won Best TV/video documentary for Infinite Evil, exposing online image board 8chan.

Editorial Director Mark Stevens congratulated all the winners and said the accolades reflected the vital role of quality, local journalism.

“Trusted journalism has never been more important than it is now, at a time when our industry is under great strain. I’m immensely proud of this year’s winners - from Stuff and across the wider industry - and all journalists who work hard every day to uncover and report stories that matter.”

The Voyager wins follow the news that Stuff has climbed into the top 20 list in the 2020 Colmar Brunton Corporate Reputation Index. Stuff also featured in the top 10 Kiwi brands that displayed high advocacy for its Covid-19 response. 

Stuff’s 2020 Voyager Media Awards Winners:

NEWSPAPERS

Best newspaper front page

The Press

Newspaper of the Year (up to 30,000 circulation)

Waikato Times

Weekly Newspaper of the Year

Sunday Star-Times

REPORTING

Reporting - Crime and justice

Blair Ensor - The Press

Best team investigation

“Product of Australia: sending convicts to NZ” - Stuff

Community Journalist of the Year

Virginia Fallon - Kāpiti Observer

Regional Journalist of the Year

Hamish McNeilly - The Press

Sports Journalist of the Year

Dana Johannsen - Stuff

VIDEO JOURNALISM AND BROADCASTING

Best TV/video documentary

“Infinite Evil” - Stuff Circuit and Māori Television

Video Journalist of the Year

Lawrence Smith - Stuff

MAGAZINES

Best newspaper-inserted magazine

Sunday

DIGITAL

Podcasts - Best episodic/recurrent

Out of My Mind” - Stuff

Podcasts - Best narrative/serial

White Silence” - Stuff and RNZ

FEATURE WRITING

Best feature writer - junior

Joel MacManus - Stuff

Feature writing - Social issues

Florence Kerr - Stuff

GENERAL

Best headline, caption or hook

Barnaby Sharp - Nelson Mail

Regional Journalism Scholarship

Aaron Leaman - Waikato Times

PHOTOGRAPHY

Best photography - features

Braden Fastier - Nelson Mail

Best photography - news

George Heard - The Press

Judges’ prize for the single best news photo

Stacy Squires - The Press, Dominion Post, Sunday Star-Times

RUNNERS-UP

Feature Writer of the Year

Michelle Duff - Stuff

Best photography - sport

Iain McGregor - Stuff

Best individual investigation

Matt Shand - Waikato Times, Dominion Post

Business Journalist of the Year

Nikki Macdonald - Dominion Post and Stuff

Broadcast Reporter of the Year

Paula Penfold - Stuff Circuit

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stuff on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate

ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>

ALSO:

Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:


Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME declined an interim injunction against Stuff owner Nine

NZME has been declined an interim injunction by the High Court that would have allowed it an exclusive negotiation period with Stuff's owner Australia's Nine Entertainment.
NZME announced last week it was asking the government to allow it to buy Stuff for a nominal $1... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 