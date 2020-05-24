Timeline For Moving To Level 1 Needed

The BusinessNZ Network is calling for more clarity about the conditions under which businesses can move to Covid level 1.

The network is concerned about large numbers of businesses that are at risk of closure if restrictions continue at the current level.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says it’s imperative to get more commercial activity happening and more people back at work because low levels of activity and low demand are hurting businesses and increasing the risk of business failure and job loss.

"Business needs more clarity about the path ahead, including detail on what level 1 restrictions might entail, and on the criteria for moving to level 1," Kirk Hope said.

The BusinessNZ Network is asking the Government to urgently produce a timeline and criteria for easing level 2 restrictions and moving to level 1.

ENDS

