Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19: Surge Of Interest From U.S. In Kiwi Bikinis Made From Recycled Fishnets

Sunday, 24 May 2020, 11:10 am
Press Release: Kalakoa Swim

New Zealand designed bikinis made from recycled fishing nets and reclaimed plastic bottles have had a surge in interest from the U.S as parts of the country begin to emerge from lockdown.

Kalakoa swimwear was created by former lifesaving champion Toni Burke who wanted to make an ethically manufactured range which met the needs of sustainability-conscious customers.

As parts of North America relax their COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the company has had a 300 percent increase in site traffic in just two days - and is now shipping daily orders to a growing customer base in the northern hemisphere.

Burke says along with the U.S market she is sending regular orders to the United Kingdom and Australia as those countries begin to look at life beyond the COVID-19 lockdown.

The swimwear is created from carvico vita, a material made from discarded fishnets salvaged from the ocean, and repreve lycra which is made from plastic bottles and waste products reclaimed from landfills.

“The next step in closing the loop is to allow customers to send back the swimwear they no longer use so it can be upcycled appropriately in exchange for a credit towards new product.

“This way the material doesn’t go to waste and we also reward our customers for positive sustainability practices,” she says.

Burke says the bikinis arrive from the manufacturers in biodegradable packaging and orders are sent out in New Zealand made compostable bags.

“I am constantly trying to make our brand as eco-friendly as possible and will have more ideas on the horizon as we grow,” she says.

Burke says she came up with the idea for the brand after finding it difficult to purchase the type of swimwear she would like to wear herself.

“There was a limited range of stylish, colourful, reversible designs that were good for the environment and stayed on in the surf! Swimwear is a very saturated market and I wanted to create a product that was beautiful, affordable and sustainable,” she says.

Burke says the United States, United Kingdom and Australian markets are more developed when it comes to buying swimwear online and have a high level of demand for sustainable products.

“I also think they are also a bit more daring with their swimwear choices in terms of pattern and design and in NZ we can be a bit more conservative. That’s why I’ve made the swimwear reversible so there is block colour on one side for those who don’t want a swimsuit that makes such a bold or colourful statement,” she says.

Unable to find a New Zealand manufacturer, Burke says all of her products are handmade in Bali and she has visited the manufacturer to check their ethical work practices are sound.

Burke would like to expand the business and create a range for all family members including trunks for men, maternity and children’s swimwear.

She says plans to market the range through New Zealand retailers were disrupted by COVID-19 but talks are due to resume in the coming weeks and expects local sales to accelerate ahead of the 2021 summer season.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kalakoa Swim on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate

ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>

ALSO:

Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:


Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME declined an interim injunction against Stuff owner Nine

NZME has been declined an interim injunction by the High Court that would have allowed it an exclusive negotiation period with Stuff's owner Australia's Nine Entertainment.
NZME announced last week it was asking the government to allow it to buy Stuff for a nominal $1... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 