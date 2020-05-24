Sort It 2020 The Largest Careers Expo Post-Lockdown

The Sort It Careers Expo is back for a seventh year in a whole new format, with 2020’s event being entirely run online between Monday, 25 May and Friday, 19 June

“Sort It takes on new significance given post COVID-19 career challenges faced by school leavers and those looking to re-enter the workforce,” says Linda Stewart, Chief Executive of organiser, the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA).

“As the first Careers Expo in New Zealand to be run after lockdown, we have launched Sort It Online to help Manawatū school leavers, job seekers, and those looking at new careers and training opportunities. Being digital, Sort It Online will have a national reach too.

“Ordinarily, we would run the expo over one day and host over 3,000 people. By making the event virtual, Sort It Online can now run for four weeks and feature interactive Webinars that take us far and wide – including on-farm.

“Each 30-minute Webinar gives attendees a chance to learn about a variety of jobs and career pathways, and to ask questions of employers, industry bodies, and training providers. Our App provides Webinar schedules, career tips, tools, and is a great way to contact employers and providers.

“The Sort It Online App and Webinars can be downloaded or viewed at sortexpo.co.nz.

“As webinars are recorded, if people miss one, they can catch up and watch it later with parents, caregivers and whānau. Our hope is that attendees may discover a career or job they had not previously considered.

“Being online, Sort It means we will not only reach Rongotea, but Remuera as well.

“While COVID-19 poses a lot of challenges for businesses, school leavers and job seekers, Sort It will hopefully show everyone the breadth of opportunities that Manawatū offers.

“From being the second home of government to our strong health, defence and education sectors, our opportunities also extend from farms to software studios along with manufacturing, science, logistics and distribution, Manawatū needs talented people.

“We also have $3.5 billion worth of infrastructure projects underway or due to start this decade, so our talent pool is more important than ever. Sort It Online ensures we’re collectively driving and protecting our region's future workforce, now and into the future.”

“Join Sort It Online and discover your future or next career move at sortexpo.co.nz.

Sort It Online Opening and Karakia

When: Monday 25 May, 10am

What: Join the CEDA team as we officially launch Sort It Online.

How: To be held online in the same way as Sort It Online webinars)

Register: https://sortexpo.co.nz/sort-it-online/webinar-series/official-welcome-and-karakia/

Run order: 10.00am start

Welcome from Linda Stewart, CEDA CEO

Including explanation and overview of Sort It Online

Karakia from Hayden Potaka, CEDA Maori Liaison

Finish: 10.15am (approximately)

Sort It Online 2020

Sort It Online (sortexpo.co.nz) is the new digital version of Sort It Careers Expo for 2020 taking place from Monday, 25 May to Friday, 19 June. Sort It Online is made up of two parts:

An event App available on Apple and Android (download here or at sortexpo.co.nz); and Webinar Series (see more here or at sortexpo.co.nz)

Each Webinar will be a maximum of 30 minutes including a Q&A session.

Confirmed exhibitors for Sort It Online 2020:

Fonterra

DairyNZ

Beef and Lamb NZ

Global HQ

Norwood

MITO

Land Based Training

UCOL

MidCentral DHB

Otago Polytechnic

Massey University

Talent Central

Ministry of Social Development

Mana Whaikaha

Careerforce

Workbridge

Tau Toko (Options)

Action Personnel

Endeavour Technical Training

NZ School of Tourism

Special Projects Skills Hub

University of Waikato

Victoria University of Wellington

CR Law

New Zealand Defence Force

The Factory

Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA)

University of Auckland

