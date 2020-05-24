COVID Pandemic Sees Law Firms Alter Or Cancel Graduate Programmes

The COVID-19 crisis has meant law firms have needed to amend or even suspend their graduate law programmes, according to an article on law news site LawFuel.

A senior law recruiter has told the website that several firms have placed their graduate recruitment programmes on hold for the year and a survey of major law firms by the website shows that firms have altered their programme in light of the pandemic.

Chapman Tripp has "reluctantly" canceled the firm's one-week winter clerk programme and delayed the summer and law clerk interviews until July-August in the hope that candidates can be met personally.

Several law firms, including Chapman Tripp, have created digital programmes also in order to deliver content to graduates.

Simpson Grierson indicated that it was proceeding with their summer clerk programme with adjustments and, like other law firms, had needed to adjust the timelines by pushing back application and interview dates.

The move towards increasing the virtual use of graduate programmes is similar to what law firms overseas are handling as they move towards online graduate clerkships and programmes.

Most firms indicated there had been continued strong interest in the programmes with one firm (Bell Gully) saying they had experienced a 20 per cent increase in applications.

See the full article here

