Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Shucks – We’re The Fairest Telco Of Them All!

2degrees is the fairest telco in town, according to the 2020 Colmar Brunton Rep Z survey.

It is the only telco in the top 20, rising two places to 15th. In the fairness measure, 2degrees ranks fifth behind the likes of Toyota, Pak n Save and The Warehouse and again, is the only telco in the list.

“During a really challenging time, it’s fantastic to hear that New Zealanders have appreciated the collective efforts of our people. Our team know why we’re here – to bring fairness to the market, great mobile and broadband service and prices, backed up by a 100% NZ-based call centre. This vote of confidence is so encouraging in this time of disruption,” said CEO Mark Aue.

The survey was conducted in December 2019 – a year in which 2degrees celebrated its 10th birthday and Mr Aue said that first decade was spent challenging the industry and delivering competition and fairer prices for New Zealanders.

“As the third entrant, you have to make your mark. We’ve invested hugely in New Zealand including spending over a $1 billion on our own national mobile network. Last year, we saw more Kiwis come to us for their broadband than ever before. Kiwi businesses are tapping us on the shoulder because they’re looking for value and quality, and critically the kind of personal relationship that we take the time to build,” he said.

