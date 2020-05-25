Purchase A GXT5 To Help Disadvantaged Kids Get The Education Assistance They Need

Auckland, New Zealand [May 25, 2020] – From now until the end of June, Vertiv is proudly donating $50 from the sale of every GXT5 to help support children in need in Australia and New Zealand.

During these uncertain times, now more than ever we need to lend a hand to those in need. Here at Vertiv, we are proud to be donating $50 from the sale of every GXT5 from now until the end of June to help children receive the education they deserve. Vertiv will be proudly supporting The Smith Family in Australia, and KidsCan in New Zealand to help raise funds that will benefit the education of kids across ANZ.

The Liebert GXT5 UPS (uninterruptable power supply) is designed for the harshest environments, offering premium power outage protection and continuous power conditioning in a compact and flexible design to protect your critical infrastructure in both centralised and edge network applications.

As Australia’s largest national education-oriented charity, The Smith Family support disadvantaged Australian children to participate fully in their education, giving them the best chance at breaking the cycle of disadvantage.

KidsCan supports the education of thousands of children, in 740 low decile schools and 25 early childhood education centres, throughout New Zealand; providing food, shoes, socks, fleece-lined Vodafone Warriors raincoats and basic hygiene items.

Enquire here or find out more about the GXT5 here.

