Bromley Health And Safety Incident

DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents
Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>
Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards
The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>
ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate
ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>
Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19
To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>
RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand
The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>
Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged
Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home
For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>
Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months
Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>
Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1
Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>
RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'
Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>
Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million
New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>
NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist
Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>
Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs
A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>
Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown
New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>
University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky
University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>
RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent
Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>
Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating
Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>
