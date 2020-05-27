$5,250 In DIY Fines And Reparation Order Reinforce Consumer Warning

Property owners are again being warned not to fall into the trap of using unlicensed people to conduct restricted sanitary plumbing work on renovation projects.

Yesterday in the Wellington District Court, Rodney Baker was convicted and fined $2,625 for carrying out unauthorised sanitary plumbing work, and fined a further $2,625 for employing another to do unauthorised sanitary plumbing. Mr Baker was also issued with a reparation order to be paid of $2,184.

Operating under the business name of RB Property Maintenance Limited, Mr Baker completed a bathroom renovation, generally involving all plumbing work associated with the sanitary fixtures. The unfixing and fixing of two toilets, a basin, shower, bath, associated fittings, water supply pipes and waste pipes.

Mr Baker and a labourer he employed to assist with the renovation were not registered or licensed to carry out this work.

Sanitary plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying are regulated industries in New Zealand, and it is illegal to do this restricted work unless authorised by the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board (PGDB). The risks are high - and you may be invalidating your insurance policy. Unauthorised restricted sanitary plumbing work carries a maximum fine of $10,000.

“ Martin Sawyers, Chief Executive for the PGDB said: “To stay safe and avoid the risk it takes one simple action – ask to sight a licence card. It states the credentials of a tradesperson and the type of work they are authorised to carry out.”

“It is important for homeowners to know that plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying work undertaken by unauthorised tradespeople, not only risks their family’s health and safety – but may also invalidate their insurance policy.”

The PGDB is the statutory body which regulates the trades to ensure those providing these services are competent and safe.

