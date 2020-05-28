Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pacific Media Network Expands Reach Into The Pacific

Thursday, 28 May 2020, 7:10 am
Press Release: Pacific Media Network

Pacific Media Network is proud to announce that its much-loved 531pi platform will now be accessible to Pacific broadcasters to rebroadcast to viewers and listeners in the Pacific region.

Sara-Jane Elika, Interim CEO of PMN says: “Over the last year, our talanoa with Pasifika TV has focused on expanding the reach of our content given our close links with the Pacific region.

“The first opportunity came through the Pacific Divas National Identity showcase and now we look to a phased approach with our Breakfast shows being the first of many audio feeds to come.

“It is a very exciting time”.

Established in 2015, Pasifika TV aims to support Pacific free-to-air broadcasters by delivering more New Zealand-originated content that can be rebroadcast to their local audiences.

Pasifika TV CEO Natasha Meleisea says: “We are excited about bridging New Zealand Pacific-made content and content in the Pacific.

“This partnership will enable PMN content to be uplinked to the Intelsat IS 19 satellite where local free-to-air broadcasters will receive the content and rebroadcast it throughout their respective territories.”

531pi has been at the heart of New Zealand’s Pacific community for more than 25 years. The platform provides #inclusivelypacific content through music, entertainment, personalities, professionals and nine community language programmes, highlighting the depth and diversity of our Pacific audience.

“The impact and effects of Covid-19 has revealed how important it is for our Pacific communities to remain connected.

“Through our partnership with Pasifika TV, content can now be accessed by a flick of the switch, keeping Pasifika communities up to date instantaneously,” says Sara-Jane.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says: “Giving Pacific countries around the region easy access to the media and digital content that’s been created in New Zealand by our Pacific diaspora is an important example of the strong relationship that exists between New Zealand and our Pacific neighbours."

531pi in the region will officially commence on Pacific Breakfast 6-9am, Friday 29th May. A special ‘opening’ visual broadcast will celebrate the end of Samoa Language week 2020.

© Scoop Media

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 