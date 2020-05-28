Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Revolution In Earthquake Strengthening Will Save Lives

Thursday, 28 May 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Python User Group

Designed to protect human life in an earthquake, local Kiwi business PYTHON Fixings have launched their radically innovative PYTHON Screws. Already being used in over 100 projects across NZ in the past year for clay brick and concrete masonry buildings, ‘PYTHON screws’ are heralding in a new category of earthquake strengthening.

A revolution in masonry protection

Managing Director, Dr Dmytro Dizhur said “We see our mission as making products that save lives. Building owners and Engineers should not have to balance inferior products with the public’s safety. Our globally innovative approach for strengthening clay brick and concrete masonry buildings affords protection for people in a massively efficient and very cost-effective manner”.

Through innovative Kiwi ingenuity, coupled with detailed observations of over 3000 buildings damaged globally, PYTHON also engineered out the shortcomings of existing products that the industry has had to use in the past.

The resulting benefits are:

· 300%+ improvement in brick building’s structural integrity

· cost savings previously thought impossible – up to 70%

· fast & simple installation

· and importantly, vastly increased protection of human life in the event of an earthquake.

With thousands of at-risk masonry buildings across NZ and our all too recent earthquake history, this radically innovative yet cost effective system is a welcome breakthrough, especially during times when cost savings are paramount with economic contraction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

What is also certain is that these products are set to impact decision maker’s engineering specification thinking.

