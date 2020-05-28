Budget Launches New Worry-Free Promise

Auckland, 28 May, 2020 – Budget, has today announced the launch of its new ‘Worry-Free Promise’. The promise has been introduced across all rental stations to reassure customers and staff of its commitment and dedication to providing a clean and safe rental experience. As Kiwis can now travel domestically, and look to rental solutions for their travel requirements, Budget wants to ensure it is delivering on the trust its customers and employees place on it.

In New Zealand, car rental provides a safe and private alternative to other modes of transport and Budget is working tirelessly to provide a safe environment for all. The promise is a global commitment, so customers will benefit from the new health and safety protocols no matter where they are collecting or dropping off their vehicles.

The promise will deliver enhanced cleaning protocols, including the use of disinfectant that protects against pathogens. All vehicles are cleaned before every rental, paying special attention to high touch point surfaces such as the steering wheel, indicators, dashboard, hand grips, in-car entertainment controls, cup holders, keys, centre consoles, and all door handles, both inside and out.

Budget locations will have protective screens and social distancing measures will be in place and well signposted. Budget employees have been provided with personal protective equipment, are required to wash their hands regularly and know to stay home if they do not feel well.

The promise allows customers to pick up and drop off vehicles with minimal contact. Paperless rental agreements have been instated and upon returning the vehicle customers will receive their booking receipt via email.

In addition to the Worry-Free Promise, during these unprecedented times, Budget New Zealand wanted to ensure a flexible direct booking policy was in place and has removed cancellation fees for rentals that start before August 31 and allowed customers to modify these bookings at no extra cost. More information on the Covid-19 policies can be found on the Budget website.

Tom Mooney, Managing Director at Budget Pacific, commented: “As domestic travel restrictions have eased, we want Kiwis to feel reassured that we are doing all that we can to deliver a clean and safe rental service. We hope by launching our new worry-free promise, our customers will consider our rental service a safer option to other transport modes.

“We continue to monitor and follow the World Health Organisation and Government advice, to ensure we have the most current, recommended processes in place. There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our customers and employees, and we are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe and our vehicles clean.”

To find out more details on the Budget Worry-Free Promise please visit www.budget.co.nz/en/worry-free-promise. Further information Budget rental services can also be found online here: www.budget.co.nz.

