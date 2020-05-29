Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Perfect Time For Govt To Reignite Campaign To Quit Smoking

Friday, 29 May 2020, 11:18 am
Press Release: Alt New Zealand

“With so many Kiwis now keen to quit smoking, the Government needs to press play on its long-promised public awareness campaign to encourage and support smokers to switch to vaping. World Smokefree Day this Sunday provides the perfect platform,” says Ben Pryor, Co-director of Vapo and Alt New Zealand.

The Government’s Health Promotion Agency (HPA) announced last August that a ‘mass media Vape to Quit campaign’ would go live on 13 October 2019, but it never happened. This followed the HPA launching its Vaping Facts website in June last year, which attracted over 50,000 visitors in its first three months, but all promotion was then put on hold.

Mr Pryor, who co-owns the largest Kiwi-owned vape company with Jonathan Devery, is now calling on the Government to make the most of this Covid-19 environment and instruct the HPA to reignite its ‘Vape to Quit’ campaign launched by Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa last year.

“Many people assume the added stress of the past two months would’ve seen more Kiwis reaching for cigarettes, but that’s not our experience nor is it others overseas. People are desperate to quit, but they need help,” he says.

His comments follow a study in the UK showing more than 300,000 Britons may have quit smoking in recent months. A further 550,000 in the UK have tried to quit, while 2.4 million have cut down.

“Plenty of smokers have been using this time to quit or at least try. As well as improving their own health, smokers have been more conscious of the second-hand effects of smoking on others in their bubble. Then there’s the huge monetary cost of cigarettes with many households now under growing financial pressure,” he says.

Stats NZ reports the average price of a pack of 25 cigarettes was $41.89 in March, with one cigarette now costing $1.70 compared to 54 cents 10 years ago.

“Our call centre is getting a record number of enquiries from smokers keen to quit. Our online sales for Vapo Haiz and Alt starter kits grew by a staggering 30% in the past two months. Now, with our Vapo shops open, we’re seeing more smokers coming off the street and asking questions about vaping as a much safer and cheaper alternative.”

Mr Pryor says the lockdowns, working from home, and social distancing provide a once-in-a-lifetime window of opportunity for smokers to quit tobacco, with ‘smoko breaks’ disrupted and social activities limited helping people to break old habits.

“Wouldn’t it be great if one result from all this upheaval was if New Zealand’s 12.5% overall smoking rate fell to single figures? That would be a government statistic worth celebrating and one they should now invest in.

Following Parliament passing the Smoke-free Environments (Prohibiting Smoking in Motor Vehicles Carrying Children) Amendment Bill this week, Ms Salesa has announced the HPA will run an education campaign about the new rules. Mr Pryor says investing in quit smoking campaigns should also a priority for this Government.

“World Smokefree Day on 31 May would be the perfect time for the Government to announce it was boosting its commitment to encourage more smokers to quit via vaping – the most effective smoking cessation tool in world history,” says Ben Pryor.

www.getalt.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alt New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate

ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>

ALSO:

Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:


Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Milestone In Cash Flow Support To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

Air NZ: Air New Zealand Adds Business-timed Flights For Regions

Air New Zealand will operate business-timed flights in and out of a number of regional ports from next month.
The flights will allow customers in Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson, Dunedin and Invercargill to undertake a day of business in either Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 