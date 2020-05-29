Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Over $100,000 Goes To Support Whanganui Businesses Through COVID

Friday, 29 May 2020, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Whanganui and Partners

Whanganui & Partners has distributed over $100,000 to Whanganui businesses to support them in adapting to challenges caused by COVID-19.

Through its delivery of the nationally-funded Regional Business Partners programme, Whanganui & Partners is providing businesses with funding to work one-on-one with specialist advisors on issues like employee relations, health and wellness, business planning, cash flow management, marketing and digital capability.

Tim Easton, Whanganui & Partners’ Business Growth Advisor says the majority of local businesses have been seeking support with business planning, managing cash flow or marketing.

“The programme has funding that targets issues particular to each business and helps them get the support they need to pivot and adapt to the changing market,” Easton said. “We’re trying to set them up for success that can be sustained in the long-run.”

“It’s a great complement to the wage subsidy and support from the IRD, which provides relief for short term drops in revenue. I recommend that businesses take advantage of all the support available to them right now, both for immediate relief and longer-term sustainability.”

Easton says that after the shift into Alert Level 2, Whanganui saw a quick return to strong consumer spend, but that doesn’t mean it is business as usual for many local business owners.

“Most businesses faced weeks of lost revenue during lockdown while many fixed costs remained in place. There are flow-on effects they’ll be feeling for a while, and it’s important they can get the specific support they need.”

Accessing the programme is straightforward and quick, says Easton.

“Businesses can register online and be having a meeting with a specialist advisor within a week or so. We can also point business owners to mentorships, research and development support and export support.”

To register, get in touch with Whanganui & Partners or visit the Regional Business Partners website: regionalbusinesspartners.co.nz

