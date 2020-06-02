Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Take A Walk On The Northside – Industrial Units For Sale Or Lease

Tuesday, 2 June 2020, 10:49 am
Press Release: Bayleys

Three newly-built industrial units in Northside Drive, Westgate have been placed on the market for sale or lease and are expected to draw strong interest as businesses within the wider precinct prepare to leverage off the arrival of New Zealand’s first Costco store.

The Westgate catchment is a high-growth location identified by Auckland Council as the key population and employment node for north west Auckland.

It has been evolving over the last 20 years with development work on the Westgate Town Centre, spearheaded by New Zealand Retail Property Group (NZRPG) which master-planned the 56-hectare $1billion-plus new town centre as an economic and service hub for northwest Auckland.

News that multi-billion-dollar global retailer Costco is projected to open in the precinct in 2021 has further invigorated the area and is underpinning confidence for industrial investors and owner-operators who have been squeezed out of the Albany market and are looking west for new opportunities.

Mark Preston of Bayleys Central West Auckland team and Matt Mimmack, Bayleys North Shore Commercial, are marketing the three units at 5 Northside Drive, which is at the top end of Westgate, on former farmland just off Fred Taylor Drive and around 600 metres from Mitre 10 MEGA.

The units are for sale by negotiation or for lease and are unit-titled.

Preston says investors and owner-occupiers looking to purchase industrial property, and businesses looking to lease premises, will be heartened to see the high-quality Northside Drive units come to the market.

“Despite other building activity in the broader area, this is the only new industrial warehouse unit development completed and available for immediate occupation,” he says.

“The units are empty and ready to view now by owners or prospective tenants who are geared up to act quickly, as business life in New Zealand returns to a new normal for everyone,” says Preston.

“The industrial property market has ticked on during COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and we’re hearing first-hand that it’s been a valuable time for investors and occupiers to reassess or consolidate their business plans and property needs.

“They’ve been thinking about where they want to be location-wise and we expect steady enquiry on these units which are well-positioned and of a good size to take a business forward.”

All of the units have 8-9-metre stud warehousing – up to 2-metres higher than other comparable offerings in the immediate area – with associated ground floor showrooms and canopies, generous first floor office space and allocated car parks.

Internally, the polished concrete floors on the ground floor office/showroom and the ducted air-conditioning are high-specification features not always seen in industrial developments of this nature.

Preston says the warehouse-to-office ratio is efficient and if investors are looking for a split-risk proposition or an owner-occupier is considering sub-leasing out some space, he adds it could be possible to create a separate entrance to the upstairs component which would allow for further flexibility.

The units which are zoned Business-Light Industry range from 700sqm to 810sqm, have between 12 and 15 allocated car parks per unit and a net rental return between $144,523 to $166,037 per unit, depending on size.

The development has a 100-percent structural new building standard rating. Construction comprises reinforced concrete foundations, steel column and beam framing and concrete floors. The exterior cladding is concrete panel, there are glazed frontages to the car park areas, and long-run steel roofing and aluminium joinery complete the units.

The development was constructed by Hobsonville-based Gibson O’Connor, a commercial and industrial construction company that has recently undertaken high-profile work in Silverdale, Hobsonville, Albany and Wiri.

Preston says with main arterials leading to the town centre and light rail planned to offer further connectivity for the node, the area’s future looks encouraging.

“Suburbanisation is well-underway at Westgate and with other key urban developments like nearby Hobsonville Point coming to fruition, investor eyes are definitely turning this way.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:

National: National Backs Businesses With $10k JobStart

National will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire additional staff as part of our commitment to keeping New Zealanders in jobs, National Party Leader Todd Muller and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith have announced. Our JobStart ... More>>

ALSO:

DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate

ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>

ALSO:

Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:



Auckland Airport: Thousands Of Kiwis Travelling For Queen’s Birthday Weekend


Confidence in domestic travel is beginning to steadily ramp up, with thousands of Kiwis travelling within New Zealand for Queen’s Birthday.
Nearly 400 flights will be operating to and from Auckland Airport over the long weekend... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Milestone In Cash Flow Support To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 