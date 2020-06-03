Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sustain Aotearoa - A New Association Of Zero Waste Grocers Launches

Wednesday, 3 June 2020, 11:06 am
Press Release: Sustain Aotearoa

A new association of independent zero waste grocers has launched today.

Sustain Aotearoa - Independent Zero Waste Grocers aims to increase the prevalence, influence and efficacy of grocers who are committed to minimising consumer and in-store packaging and food waste across New Zealand.

“Zero waste grocers are stores who sell everyday essentials - from food and pantry items through to toiletries and cleaning products - without single-use packaging”, says President of Sustain Aotearoa, Bron Green, who is also the owner of Be Free Grocer in Palmerston North.

“Generally, our members fall into one of two categories: either they stock unpackaged product in bulk dispensers or ‘on tap’, so that customers can fill their own reusable bags, bottles and containers; or they pack goods into reusable packaging, like glass jars, that they’ll then take back from the customer when empty for sterilising and refilling.”

“Our point of difference from other stores with bulk bin aisles is that we don’t also have aisles with products in single-use packaging. We’re zero waste only - that’s a key part of our membership criteria”, explains Green.

Over the last two years, New Zealand has seen a massive growth in dedicated zero waste grocers, with a 110% increase in the number of such stores in 2019 alone. More still have opened this year, seeing the national total hit 23, spread across eight regions. Twelve of the stores are independent and owner-operated.

“Most of us are stand-alone SMEs, dotted around the country. We don’t automatically have the buying power or big voice of major supermarket chains or franchises. However, we all share this really strong vision of reducing the enormous amounts of packaging waste in our current food system, and bringing healthy kai to our communities at affordable prices.”

“So, we created Sustain Aotearoa as a support network for the stores. We all recognise that by collaborating, we can grow the zero waste sector and magnify our positive impact”, says Green.

“We also want to act as a resource for new stores starting out. We’ve all been there; we know how hard it is to set up. If Sustain Aotearoa can help others get off the ground more quickly, with the benefit of our members’ learnings, that’d be a great outcome.”

Not only do the members of Sustain Aotearoa minimise the waste that they pass on to customers, they also work with suppliers to reduce packaging behind the scenes too. This has led many of the stores to hunt out local, New Zealand-grown products.

“Looking local is key to cutting waste in supply chains. It’s always easier to work with someone you’ve met directly, to chat about whether they can supply you a little bit differently. And it’s easier to trial reusable packaging systems with local suppliers. We’ve found a real hunger amongst local suppliers for these kinds of conversations. The only reason many haven’t done it already is because no retailer has ever asked them before,” says Nicola Cross, Secretary of Sustain Aotearoa and owner of Honest Wholefood Co in Wanaka.

The impact of a collective voice to influence supply chains is obvious. “At Honest Wholefood Co, we’d be on the phone to suppliers constantly, encouraging them to rethink their bulk packaging. But being able to engage with suppliers and major distributors as a collective of stores helps us advance zero waste supply chains faster - it makes suppliers see that there’s a growing market for this”, says Cross.

“For many of our members, we’ll actually look to switch suppliers if our current ones aren’t willing to work on reducing backroom packaging waste. None of us want to order beautiful food and have it arrive on a palette shrink-wrapped in one-use plastic. These are the systems we hope to change, both through our advocacy and through our ability to develop and trial alternatives that other players may choose to adopt in the future too.”

Sustain Aotearoa currently has 12 members from across New Zealand, ranging from Whangārei through to Wanaka and Hawea, including:

· Forward (Whangārei)

· Sprout The Grocer (Birkenhead, Auckland)

· Plastic Free Pantry (Waiheke Island, Auckland)

· The Store Room (Te Awamutu)

· Re-Store (Thames)

· Unpakd (Ahuriri, Napier)

· Be Free Grocer (Palmerston North

· Hopper - Refill, Shop & Cafe (Wellington)

· Honest Wholefood Co (Wanaka & Hawea)

The association encourages anyone who runs an independent zero waste store or who is thinking of starting up, to get in touch.

To apply for membership, email Nicola Cross (Secretary) at info@honestwholefoodco.co.nz to receive a membership criteria form.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sustain Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:

National: National Backs Businesses With $10k JobStart

National will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire additional staff as part of our commitment to keeping New Zealanders in jobs, National Party Leader Todd Muller and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith have announced. Our JobStart ... More>>

ALSO:

DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate

ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>

ALSO:

Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:



Auckland Airport: Thousands Of Kiwis Travelling For Queen’s Birthday Weekend


Confidence in domestic travel is beginning to steadily ramp up, with thousands of Kiwis travelling within New Zealand for Queen’s Birthday.
Nearly 400 flights will be operating to and from Auckland Airport over the long weekend... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Milestone In Cash Flow Support To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 