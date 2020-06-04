Government Support For Regional Tourism Organisations Welcomed

The Government today announced $20.2 million package to support Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) help reposition the sector as a response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Regional Tourism New Zealand (RTNZ) Chair David Perks described the relief package as “far reaching and very welcome as every region looks to rebuild its tourism sector in a sustainable and resilient manner.

“Tourism in every region has suffered a huge economic blow because of COVID-19. RTOs are extremely well positioned to play an invaluable role to boost a sector rebound by marketing their respective regions, developing tourism experiences and providing support to businesses. This will translate into greater economic returns to their communities.

“The Government has recognised the important role played by RTO’s to help reignite the visitor economy, support efforts to quickly stimulate domestic demand, and deliver the goals of the New Zealand-Aotearoa Government Tourism Strategy.”

Mr Perks said local government, who by and large are the owners and principal funders of RTOs, are under financial pressure as they grapple with the pandemic.

“We know councils recognise the importance of tourism to the vibrancy and economic vitality of their communities and they will be hugely appreciative of the Government support.”

Mr Perks also noted that RTNZ did not see this funding for its members as replacing traditional local government funding.

“It is a significant additional boost to RTO’s to sustain their organisations and, importantly, support their local industry so it can rebuild and recover from the impacts of the Covid-crisis.

“We thank the Minister and government for this timely investment which will support grassroots recovery from this immense impact of the pandemic felt across the whole of New Zealand.”

About Regional Tourism New Zealand

Regional Tourism New Zealand (RTNZ) is an incorporated trust of 30 Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) in New Zealand.

Established as a Charitable Trust in 2005 to represent the interests of the collective RTO sector in New Zealand.

RTNZ aims to encourage better coordination amongst RTO’s as well as ensuring collective RTO’s are engaged and consulted with on issues critical to the development of the regional tourism sector in New Zealand.

The activities RTNZ engages in include:

• Developing RTNZ submissions on issues and draft plans that impact the collective

• Providing advice and assistance to members

• Developing and maintaining ongoing relationships with stakeholder agencies

• Negotiation and execution of project-based funding contracts

• Managing and implementation of projects on behalf of RTONZ

• Coordination of media enquiries

• Advocacy of the RTO sector and the important role it plays in the New Zealand tourism landscape

