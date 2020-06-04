New Marketing Fund Supporting New Zealand Businesses

A Christchurch based advertising agency has launched a new fund to help support companies to bounce back from the impacts of COVID-19.

Boutique advertising agency ALT. marketing has rapidly grown in size since launching in 2015, and is offering $50,000 in free marketing products and services as its way of supporting the business community.

ALT. marketing owner and director David Melse says many small businesses are struggling due to COVID-19 and could do with a helping hand.

“That’s why we’ve launched this incredible new fund to help businesses cut through the clutter and get the word out about their product, service or team during this challenging time.

“New Zealand is winning the battle against COVID-19, but businesses are still doing it tough. It’s more important than ever that people know who you are and our marketing and advertising services could be just what you need.”

ALT. marketing’s adaptable team worked from home throughout lockdown offering pro-bono work which has delivered results.

“Our talented team helped a range of businesses prepare for remote orders by upgrading websites and launching new online ordering systems. This meant our clients were ready to serve customers as we moved through Alert Levels and restrictions eased.”

Local restaurant owner, Rajiv Biala of Maharaja Indian Restaurant says “During lockdown ALT. marketing initiated an online ordering system for us quickly, it saved us $3,000 per week on third party order fulfilment fees, it saved jobs!” Rajiv added “The ALT. team pulled all the stops to get this done for me and I’m realty grateful.”

Alt-Marketing has grown to a team of six since first launching five-years ago with the mission of helping businesses to become more efficient with their marketing dollars.

David Melse says his experienced team offers clients a high-quality and cost-effective approach to marketing, design, creative and digital services.

“We’re putting out clients on the map and helping them understand the huge value there is behind successfully marketing their businesses. The starting point will always be understanding the business needs of our clients and not just creating ‘noise’ for the sake of it.”

Backed by big agency experience, ALT-Marketing is continuing to attract clients and grow. Google & Microsoft qualified digital marketing expert Tim Newman is the latest recruit and is impressing clients with his unique skillset.

“I’m a strong believer that an agency is only as good as its people and I’m looking forward to growing our team further and attracting the best talent in the creative communications industry.

“We have all the benefits of a boutique agency, coupled with ‘big agency’ experience.

ALT. Marketing is creatively driven, nimble, and we’re able to deliver results across a range of traditional, digital and social platforms,” says David Melse.

