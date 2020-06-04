Air New Zealand Jets Back To Invercargill

Air New Zealand’s direct A320 jet service between Auckland and Invercargill will resume on 6 July.

The airline has today released its domestic schedule for July and August with the airline to operate four return jet services a week on its Auckland-Invercargill route. The airline resumed flights between Christchurch and Invercargill at the start of Alert Level 2 with that route operated by its 68-seat turboprop aircraft.

Air New Zealand Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says the airline is thrilled to be heading back to Invercargill using its A320 jet.

“When we launched the jet service in August last year, we had such an enthusiastic response from the Southland community who had long sought a direct connection to Auckland. Although times have since become more challenging, we are ready to resume the service and work with our partners in the region to enable tourism and broader economic recovery.”

“In addition to the Auckland-Invercargill jet service, we will also be resuming services between Invercargill and Wellington from 6 July, with one daily return service operated by our 50-seat Q300 turboprop aircraft throughout the week.”

The new Auckland-Invercargill jet schedule will operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The flight will depart Auckland at 10:35am, arriving in Invercargill at 12:40pm. The return flight will leave Invercargill at 1:20pm, arriving in Auckland at 3:20pm.

Flights will be progressively available to book over the coming days at www.airnewzealand.co.nz.

