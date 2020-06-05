Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rolls-Royce Whispers – Inspiring Greatness, At Home

Friday, 5 June 2020, 6:53 am
Press Release: Rolls-Royce

In February of this year, Rolls-Royce shared details of the world’s most exclusive members’ club, an Application named Whispers; a digital House of Rolls-Royce. Whispers offers transformative experiences to an extraordinary community of like-minded individuals – rare and desirable products, whimsical treasures and exclusive Rolls-Royce previews, curated by the marque’s Luxury Intelligence Unit. Whispers is available to clients of all Goodwood-manufactured Rolls-Royce motor cars.

Over two years ago, Whispers was launched to a select group of globally distributed clients, evolving and adapting in close collaboration with its users. Many of the unique and often whimsical offerings, to the delight of its members, were truly astounding. An expedition to Antarctica, a chance to build your own personal racetrack, even a private performance by a world-class orchestra, could be yours at the touch of a button. The founding principle was to Inspire Greatness.

The Luxury Intelligence Unit is charged with searching the world for inspirational offerings and creative ideas. When the world became grounded due to the onset of a global pandemic, the Luxury Intelligence Unit pivoted to explore exceptional offerings that could be experienced by clients, in the safety of their own homes.

So what were Whispers members particularly interested in? The Luxury Intelligence Unit has some interesting observations.

Verena Masters, Head of Whispers, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “Rolls-Royce clients have sought comfort in the natural world, creativity, health and wellness as they have been confined to their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic. Clients have turned to Whispers for solace and enlightenment during this period; it has been a time of reflection, a time to focus on well-being and planning for the future.”

It is no surprise that family-oriented offerings have surged in popularity. Virtual magic lessons from a magician hailing from the prestigious California-based Magic Castle have been particularly popular, as have First Edition Classic Children’s Books. These highly collectable literary classics include ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and notably, ‘The Wind in the Willows.’ Beatrix Potter has proved popular both in the form of limited edition children’s books, but also, in a beautifully crafted hand-painted Beatrix Potter Chess Set, made from crushed stone and resin. For slightly older children, a J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ chess set has captured the imagination.

Nature has been welcomed into Whispers members’ homes in several ways.. Evocative thought pieces on mood-enhancing environments, such as examining the power of plants and the extraordinary health benefits they bring, have been eagerly read by members. Biophilic design – incorporating the natural world into an architectural environment – has also garnered great interest. For those missing the great outdoors, the Luxury Intelligence Unit’s roundup of the best interactive live-streamed safaris have brought the African wilderness into the comfort of members’ own homes.

Respite has also come in the form of virtual experiences from across the globe. Online courses allowing members to immerse themselves in the world of design, photography and abstract paintings have proved to be popular diversions, whilst virtual performances by esteemed theatre groups have replaced the customary red carpet experiences. Health and wellness has also been popular with ‘digital-care’ packages from the most luxurious hotels and spas around the world, keeping Whispers members in-tune with their inner selves.

Members have been drawn to the extraordinary world that Rolls-Royce inhabits. Recent posts published on Whispers have examined a subject close to the heart of Rolls-Royce–moving image art. In an in-depth interview with Chinese artist and nominator for Muse, the Rolls-Royce Art Programme, Cao Fei examined the future of Video Art, whilst the Luxury Intelligence Unit penned an insight into the immersive world that digital art presents.

Many clients have sought counsel from Whispers when searching for epicurean delights. From inspiring virtual cookery classes with prominent chefs around the world, exquisite home dining experiences to a collection of the world’s best home delivery services, gastronomy remains at the fore of Whispers members’ interests.

Verena Masters concluded, “The findings show that many clients are looking to the future as Whispers members seek to enhance their surrounds. Bespoke creations, such as tailored home cinemas and lighting installations for outdoor sculptures demonstrate the Rolls-Royce patron’s inclination to surround themselves with unique and highly personal items. Something that at Rolls-Royce, we know only too well.”

