Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

$155,000 Reparation And Fines, And “project Order” Imposed After Injuries To Ferry Passengers

Friday, 5 June 2020, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Auckland company, Fullers Group Limited, has been ordered to pay $68,336 in reparation to two victims after four passengers were injured – one suffering serious head injuries – when the passenger ferry, Kea, collided with the Devonport wharf on 9 November 2017. The company was also ordered to pay a fine of $86,159 and costs of $19,765.

In addition, for the first time in a maritime case, the Auckland District Court also made a “work health and safety project order”. The order requires Fullers to lead work for its own crews and also for other maritime operators to improve safety. It is estimated that the project will cost Fullers $300,750.

Maritime NZ Northern Region Compliance Manager, Neil Rowarth, said the Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA) gives Courts power to use a wide range of other sentencing options, in addition to reparation and fines, to ensure that large companies are given a meaningful sentence for health and safety offending. A project order is one of those sentencing options.

A project order looks to the future by imposing obligations on an offender under HSWA to carry out a project that will improve work health and safety. Reparation is compensation for the harm that was done and a fine is a penalty for failure to comply with the law.

“There is a strong message here that maritime operators, particularly those transporting members of the public, have a significant responsibility for public safety,” Mr Rowarth said.

“They must have good training in place for their crew and other staff, and must have ways of working that help keep people safe. If they do not, then they will be held to account.

“Work health and safety project orders are a new tool that Courts can use to hold operators to account and to improve safety. This will be watched closely by the maritime industry.”

Summary of the incident

At the time of the collision, 9.30pm, some passengers were standing and others moving to the exits, getting ready to disembark from the ferry.

The collision caused a passenger to be thrown down a flight of stairs, landing on her head and suffering serious head injuries and broken ribs. She was hospitalised for seven days, then underwent extensive follow-up treatment. She suffered injuries that may affect her for the rest of her life.

A second passenger also fell down the stairs and landed on top of the woman. Two other passengers were thrown off their feet, one suffering a concussion and significant shoulder injuries.

At the time of the collision, the Kea was helmed by a trainee master under the supervision of a training master.

A Maritime NZ investigation found that Fullers had failed to provide sufficient training time for the trainee master when the vessel was not in service and failed to provide more prominent safety advice about the need to remain seated until the vessel was properly berthed.

Since the incident, Fullers has introduced safety measures including making safety announcements before a ferry berths and additional training for crew.

The prosecution

Maritime NZ prosecuted, and Fullers pleaded guilty to, one charge of failing to comply with a duty that exposed an individual to risk of death or serious injury under section 48 of HSWA.

As part of any sentence imposed on a person who is found guilty or convicted of an offence under HSWA, the Court can impose a project order. In this case, Fullers sought the project order and Maritime NZ agreed that one was appropriate in the circumstances. Maritime NZ worked with Fullers to develop the terms of the project order. The Court made the project order as part of the sentence handed down today.

The project order requires Fullers to engage with various industry participants and train between 150-200 people across the sector to facilitate health and safety learning teams. The teams will work through business practices, near misses, and accidents to change how work is done so it is safer.

Fullers is also required to develop a competency framework for those learning teams and undertake a case study on their use in the maritime Industry. At the conclusion of the project, Fullers is required to make the resources it has developed, and the case study, available for free.

If a project order is not carried out as directed by the Court, the defendant can be prosecuted for failing to comply, which could result in a fine of up to $250,000. In addition the court has the power to revisit the sentence.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:

National: National Backs Businesses With $10k JobStart

National will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire additional staff as part of our commitment to keeping New Zealanders in jobs, National Party Leader Todd Muller and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith have announced. Our JobStart ... More>>

ALSO:

DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate

ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>

ALSO:

Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:



New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Milestone In Cash Flow Support To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 