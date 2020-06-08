Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Investors Prepare To Do It Themselves As Key PlaceMakers Premises Go Up For Sale

Monday, 8 June 2020, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The land and building housing a key regional outlet for New Zealand’s biggest building materials and hardware supplier have been placed on the market for sale.

The property at 2 Millar Place in the Kopu industrial precinct just south of Thames, is occupied by PlaceMakers as its central presence serving the northern Waikato and Coromandel Peninsula.


The PlaceMakers chain employs around 2,000 people and serves 300,000 customers across 62 stores, from Kaitaia to Invercargill. It sells more than 74,000 product lines – from concrete and wood through to paint and plasterboard – while also manufacturing frames and trusses at eight factories nationwide.

PlaceMakers is the trading name of Fletcher Distribution Limited, the retail trading arm of Fletcher Building Limited in New Zealand. Its stores trade under an operating structure developed following the 1988 merger between Fletcher Merchants and Winstone Trading Limited (which included Odlins and Zip Trading).

PlaceMakers Thames occupies the Millar Place property on a lease running through to 2027, with three further four-year rights of renewal - generating annual net rental of $270,000 plus outgoings and GST per annum.


The property is now being marketed for sale jointly by Bayleys Hamilton and Bayleys Coromandel. Salespeople Josh Smith and Belinda Sammons said the premises consisted of a 2,000-square metre building located on some 5,940 square metres of freehold land.

Mr Smith said the modern steel-framed, iron-clad warehouse structure was purpose-built for PlaceMakers in 2008 to serve both the brand’s retail and trade customers.

“The warehouse is split into two distinct ‘zones’. At the front, an open-plan retail showroom caters to all aspects of home-building, while the remaining area at the rear operates as the business’s bulk warehouse,” Mr Smith said.

“The warehouse building is surrounded a securely-fenced concrete yard. Dual entrances from Millar Place and Kopu Road allow easy access for deliveries of inward goods and drive-through collection of bulk supplies – while not interfering with the abundant onsite car parking for customers and staff.”

The Kopu property has an Initial Evaluation Procedure rating of 100 percent of new building standards and is zoned Industrial (7A) under Thames-Coromandel District Council’s district plan.

“Recognising Kopu’s status as a key access point to the Coromandel Peninsula and northern Waikato, PlaceMakers relocated to these purpose-built premises from central Thames in 2008,” Mr Smith said.

“As an anchor business in the newly-developed Kopu Industrial precinct, Placemakers has established itself as a long-term occupant in this now-popular industrial hub.”

Mr Smith said demand for hardware and building supplies appeared well-supported in the current trading environment shaped by Covid-19.

“Reports of early-morning queues as hardware stores reopened post-the level four and three lockdown augur well for future demand from both DIY homeowners and the trades,” he said.

“Construction is a vital element of the Government’s plans to restart the economy. At the same time, many Kiwis are responding to uncertainty in the housing market by embarking on maintenance and improvement projects on their existing homes.”

Ms Sammons said the Kopu precinct sustained mostly industrial businesses which serviced the peninsula and neighbouring Waikato townships.

“Along with PlaceMakers, a number of other national-brand tenants – such as Farmsource and ITM – have chosen this well-established industrial hub as a base for their business,” she said.

“The precinct is supported by its easy access to major urban catchments – with Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga all within a 110-kilometre radius. Its location at the junction of State Highways 25 and 26 provides strategic transport links and a high-profile location.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:

National: National Backs Businesses With $10k JobStart

National will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire additional staff as part of our commitment to keeping New Zealanders in jobs, National Party Leader Todd Muller and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith have announced. Our JobStart ... More>>

ALSO:

DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:


Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:


Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Milestone In Cash Flow Support To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 