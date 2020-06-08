Level One Decision Welcomed By Wellington Chamber And Business Central

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central welcomes the Government’s decision to move to alert level one from 11:59pm, tonight.

"Alert level one means all New Zealanders can finally get to a new normal, get back into workplaces, and continue to support local businesses," said John Milford, Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central Chief Executive.

"We know from our survey that not even a third of businesses in our region were back operating as normal under alert level two. Level one will see businesses and offices welcoming both staff and customers back onto their premises.

"Our country has done an incredible job minimizing the health risks from COVID-19. Now, we need an equal effort to look after our business community and jobs that are on the line.

"Like our team of five million approach, we’ve all got a role to play. Kiwis need to be out there buying, selling, and investing in New Zealand products and businesses.

"Businesses must continue to abide by the rules and remain vigilant. If staff are unwell, make sure they stay home; continue to provide hand sanitizer; and continue to offer QR code contact tracing to those that enter the premises."

© Scoop Media

