Clean Planet Recorded Its Best Ever Sales Result In May, Despite Lockdown Challenges

Lifestyle, Health & Sustainability Franchisor Clean Planet recorded its best ever sales result in May, despite challenging economic headwinds caused by New Zealand's COVID-induced nationwide lockdown.

“New Business sales of just under $470,000 in the month was a new peak and is immensely encouraging for our business model and “Blue Ocean” brand strategy, after the most worrying trading period of my business career”, said CEO Tony Pattison.

Tony Pattison

Like many companies, Clean Planet and its franchisees suffered a sudden slowdown as the only customers still operating were essential services which only make up 25% of the company's book. The hangover of cashflow shortfalls are still evident and being managed by Clean Planet and its franchise network, but the Directors are confident that finances are quickly being resolved. Franchisees have been fantastic during the period, and of course the government’s Income Relief payments have been essential to our survival.

Last year Clean Planet turnover hit a new high of $12m, and the team grew to 160 Franchisees and 12 Regional Master Franchisees.

“Our product offer has expanded from our core Asthma Foundation / Environmental Choice commercial cleaning to office live-plants hire, car valeting, domestic household services and now we are planning the launch of our popular biodegradable & eco-friendly cleaning and sanitising products in August. Clean Planet is always looking for good people who want to build their own prosperity, and we have many opportunities available in many areas”, Pattison said.

