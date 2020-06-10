Blerter Helps Kiwi Events Get Back On Their Feet

Event delivery during a pandemic cannot be a game of chance

As New Zealand moves into Level 1 and some semblance of normality, Blerter confirms its commitment to a safe recovery of the events industry in New Zealand, even as events across the globe are still grappling with how to plan with varying levels of uncertainty.

Event delivery in a pandemic

With COVID-19 likely to be an ongoing health issue for at least the next 12 months, event organisers not only have to overcome financial challenges caused by pandemic lockdowns and attendee concerns around returning to crowded places, but also the additional health and safety measures needed to keep people safe.

Technology driven check-in and check-out processes not only make contact tracing easier, but help manage health risks prior to, during and after the event. Blerter gives those running events the ability to quickly communicate with their entire event crew without relying on two-way radios and difficult to manage contact lists.

“The events industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Already we’re getting high volumes of questions around ways to run more cost effective events as budgets are tightened, and how to manage contact tracing,” said Richard Gill, Blerter CEO and Founder. “New Zealand is in a unique position as one of the first countries to be able to start running events safely again, but we need to take the right precautions.”

World Triathlon guideline response

Putting new guidelines and regulations into practice can be challenging for event organisers, especially those who are also introducing new software platforms at the same time. Blerter has partnered with World Triathlon, the global governing body of triathlon.

Following the release of their "COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines for Event Organizers" Blerter has provided a hands on guide, showing those running events not only how to apply these within Blerter but also tips on how to use technologies like Zoom to minimise in-person contact prior to the event itself.

“At this time we need to support each other and do what we can to help others who may be struggling with how to overcome the hurdles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Anthony Vernon, Blerter Head of Sales. “That’s why we’re working with our partners and customers to make sure Blerter is able to deliver on their expectations and make their lives easier as they plan for recovery.”

Recovering socially and economically

The importance of the events sector, and the value it contributes can not be understated. The New Zealand Event Association’s recent discussion paper around COVID-19 noted that “events can help to improve social cohesion, community spirit and pride; […] stimulate domestic and international tourism and generate national and global media profile.”

“As we come out of lockdown and reflect on the type of society we want to rebuild, it’s clear that events need to be a core component of that recovery,” said Timothy Roberts, Blerter Head of Marketing. “This is a vibrant industry that meaningfully impacts our collective lives both socially and economically, and right now we are doing our very best to build the technology needed to enable events to begin running again as safely and efficiently as possible.”

About Blerter

Blerter is a powerful, easy-to-use Event Delivery Platform that helps event organisers centralise communications, operations, and safety processes - connecting the entire team in one place.

Founded in New Zealand, Blerter also has offices in Portland and underpins delivery of events across the globe. Streamline your delivery, be prepared for things that can go wrong and increase crew engagement at your next event.

Learn more

© Scoop Media

