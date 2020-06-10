Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Companies Partner Up On New Software To Improve Contaminated Land Data Management And Analysis

Wednesday, 10 June 2020, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Hill Laboratories

Two New Zealand-owned companies, Entuitive and Hill Laboratories, have partnered up on newly-launched innovative software Evalu8, with the intent to improve environmental data management within the contaminated land sector through faster, more accurate reporting.

Hill Laboratories is both New Zealand’s largest independently-owned analytical testing laboratory and the largest soil and water testing laboratory in the country, providing soil testing services to a range of organisations.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, “the past use of chemicals (hazardous substances) in industry, agriculture and horticulture has left a legacy of soil contamination in New Zealand.”

“Therefore, it’s important for environmental consultants to provide high quality data and reports to share with clients, to ensure the risks from contaminated land are minimised,” says Hill Laboratories CEO, Dr Jonno Hill.

Entuitive co-founder, Tom Davies, led the development of the new Evalu8 software, combining his 15 years’ experience as an environmental consultant and his work bringing Entuitive’s other award-winning software to market, to produce Evalu8.

“We are the only New Zealand company making a software for this application, and have decided to move away from the typical subscription approach to allow access for businesses of all sizes.

“With the launch of Evalu8, we’ve created a software tailored to the New Zealand market that takes into account our unique way of looking at environmental contaminants here,” says Mr Davies.

Dr Hill says supporting the software launch is an alliance of two Kiwi innovators intent on improving the contaminated land sector.

“Since I found out about Entuitive’s plans for Evalu8, we’ve been working closely with them for almost a year, as we both saw a need to make soil testing and reporting easier for our environmental clients.

“This partnership means that we can provide our customers with the latest in testing and reporting technology, so they can interpret their testing results and make important decisions related to their land and soil use quickly.”

Mr Davies says that the software was developed through close relationships with a number of contaminated land consultants.

“This ensured that what we developed was what the market wanted and could use.”

“The feedback we received through this process has allowed us to build a powerful software programme that manages and processes analytical data considerably quicker than what is currently being done.”

There are over 9,000 national and international guidelines related to land contaminants, and the Ministry for the Environment sets a hierarchy of these guidelines for the sector to follow.

“Evalu8 automatically applies this hierarchy so users can measure against the appropriate guidelines and make decisions based on the resulting reports,” says Mr Davies.

By joining forces, the two companies have created an integrated process so that data from Hill Laboratories’ testing is transferred instantly into the Evalu8 system, reducing the possibility of human error.

“This integration will make one-off and ongoing projects for our customers run smoothly from testing and analysis to reporting,” says Dr Hill.

“Understanding the risk to human health and the environment from analytical results is important regardless of the scale of an operation, and the project-based cost reduces overheads for small businesses,” says Mr Davies.

As part of the partnership, all Hill Laboratories customers can sign up to receive a free six-month trial of Evalu8.

About Hill Laboratories

Founded in 1984 by Dr Roger and Anne Hill, Hill Laboratories has grown to become New Zealand’s largest privately-owned analytical laboratory. They use the latest technologies to supply a broad range of laboratory tests to domestic and international markets in three testing areas: Agriculture, Environmental and Food. They have five laboratories nationwide with their flagship site in Duke Street, Hamilton, and labs in Auckland, Blenheim, Christchurch, and Wellington.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hill Laboratories on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:

National: National Backs Businesses With $10k JobStart

National will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire additional staff as part of our commitment to keeping New Zealanders in jobs, National Party Leader Todd Muller and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith have announced. Our JobStart ... More>>

ALSO:

DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:


Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Milestone In Cash Flow Support To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 