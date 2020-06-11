Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Business Advisory Company Leads The Way

Thursday, 11 June 2020, 7:28 pm
Press Release: Grow NZ Business

Grow NZ Business is leading by example and today celebrates signing it’s 10,000 member, despite the challenges the current COVID-19 environment presents.

Up and coming talent from Auckland University have worked with Grow NZ Business to launch a new venture that now has 10,000 members across 161 countries, demonstrating the quality of talent coming through the University pipeline.

Grow NZ Business provides advisory services to over 8,000 kiwi businesses with most of them want assistance with revenue growth and marketing. It also advises on business model optimisation and how successfully grow a business with profitable cashflow.

Grow NZ decided to lead by example, identifying a market need and harnessing up and coming talent to help SMEs achieve their ambitions.

Many SME’s cannot yet afford to engage the expertise of a marketing agency or have had a less than positive experience with what is largely an unregulated industry. “We advise so many businesses on how to grow and we saw a need in the market for “do it yourself marketing” states Managing Director, Jamie Farmer. “There are many start-ups boot strapping their way to becoming a viable business as well as established businesses who want to do their own marketing inhouse. We saw an opportunity and thought we would lead from the front and show what can be done by leveraging local talent and the partner network of Grow NZ Business.” So we engaged with the Auckland University to source local talent from the Marketing program me and offered internships.

Working with the team of interns, branding, content and go to market strategy was developed in a cost-effective manner utilising lean start up test and learn methodology. “We started with a small test in New Zealand and quickly had a couple of hundred sign ups. Next  we tested in Australia, and had the same outcome. Then the team got bold, and we had a crack at a comparatively small global launch. DIY Digital Marketing now has thousands of members across 161 countries, something the team is very proud of”.

To date Grow NZ has hired 10 interns, who work with the company  while completing their degrees. Jamie says there are two non-negotiatables that come with the internships, “the interns must add value to our business and our clients, and we in turn must add value to our interns, in the form of real life practical business experience and training on the job.”

Now the results of the initiative are putting NZ on the global stage.

One of Jamie’s early graduates, Georgia Vidal, has led the DIY execution from scratch during her time with Grow NZ Business, a terrific commercial experience for someone early in their career.


“Our aim is to help small businesses grow by providing the latest and most relevant digital marketing technology and skills for business owners to effectively carry out their own marketing strategies. No big budget needed. This is marketing everyone can achieve in true do- it-yourself style.” Says Georgia.

During her time with Grow NZ, Georgia and her fellow interns have been exposed to market research, financial modelling, project management and the lean start up methodology, which fuels their enthusiam, capabilities and opportunities for the future.

“We have amazing talent in New Zealand who can achieve amazing outcomes when given the opportunity , and DIY Digital Marketing is a great example of that. Guide, challenge, be flexible and then get out of their way,” is Jamie’s advice when it comes to harnessing the potential of the next generation.

“It is also a concern, due to the COVID-19 impacts, that many SMEs are looking to cut back on marketing due to cashflow pressures” Jamie states. “This unfortunately causes a cashflow spiral and our recommendation is you only ever cut marketing investment if it is not profitable, if it is making a positive return, do not cut off your nose to spite your face. Follow Grow NZ Business’s lead, seek out opportunities, harness local talent, test, and if positive, scale!”

For more information on Grow NZ Business visit www.grownzbusiness.co.nz

For more information on DIY Digital Marketing visit the website www.DIYdigitalmarketing.io

 

