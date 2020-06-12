Agility CIS Accelerates Growth In The US And Enters Japanese Market By Acquiring USA-based Znalytics

Acquisition strengthens Agility’s position as a leading global solution for energy suppliers

Agility CIS, a market-leading provider of cloud-based utility billing and customer experience solutions globally, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of United States-based cloud-native energy solutions company, Znalytics. With the addition of Znalytics, Agility strengthens its position in the United States and expands into the recently deregulated Japanese market.

Agility CIS is a privately held company backed by SilverTree Equity, a London-based software and technology focused private equity firm, and Pioneer Capital, a leading New Zealand private equity firm.

“Znalytics is a fast-growing business with a cloud-native platform and a strong delivery capability,” said David Forsyth, CEO of Agility. “We are excited to bring Agility and Znalytics together - the combination will accelerate our product development roadmap and expand our global opportunities.

“The addition of Znalytics to the Agility group significantly grows our business footprint in the United States and opens up the attractive Japanese market, which is the world’s largest deregulated energy market, to complement our existing strong market positions in Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East.”

Mr Forsyth said the acquisition enhances Agility’s product offering with new energy Internet of Things solutions and provides Agility with strengthened delivery capability to manage large, complex migrations and implementations through a best-in-class global delivery model that combines local resources with those from Znalytics’ experienced delivery team in Hyderabad, India.

“By leveraging our collective capabilities, our valued clients will also benefit from accelerated development of exceptional cloud billing and customer experience solutions that help their businesses thrive in competitive, fast-moving utility markets.”

Mr Forsyth said the Founders of Znalytics, CEO Mari Reddy and President Subash Sama, are continuing with the company post acquisition and will lead the business in the United States and Japan. Agility intends to retain the Znalytics brand in association with the Agility brand to drive growth in those markets.

“Mari, Subash and their colleagues bring deep utilities and software expertise and complementary skills to Agility’s existing leadership. We are thrilled they are joining Agility’s global team.”

Founded just over five years ago in Atlanta, Georgia, Znalytics is a fast-growing, SaaS company servicing utility retailer clients across the United States and Japan. The acquisition brings together Znalytics’ next generation, cloud-native retail energy solutions for the United States and Japanese markets with the strength of Agility’s robust utility billing software solutions globally. It also has a significant developer-focused team based in Hyderabad, India. Together, the company’s operations will span the globe with offices in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, India and the Middle East.

Nicholas Theuerkauf, the Managing Partner of SilverTree Equity, added: “Znalytics is highly complementary – the acquisition aligns with Agility’s strategy to significantly accelerate growth in the United States, focus on SaaS solutions, and enter attractive new markets. The acquisition also underscores SilverTree’s commitment to strengthening Agility’s industry leadership position both organically and through acquisition.”

The United States and Japanese markets represent excellent growth opportunities for Agility, as ongoing deregulation encourages new energy retailers to enter the market as well as existing retailers to expand into new geographies. Japan is now the world’s largest deregulated energy market, with over 100 million customer meters and approximately 600 retail energy providers now active.

About Agility CIS

Agility is a market-leading provider of cloud-based utility customer information and billing systems software for energy retailers with a team of over 175 IT and service professionals and strong, growing market positions in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and the Middle East. In Australia, Agility leads the market with the largest number of energy retailers as clients. For over 20 years, Agility has provided established energy retailers and new market entrants with a leading end-to-end solution to operate, grow, and drive efficiencies in the sector. Agility offers the full range of product functionality for both B2C and B2B focused electricity and gas utility retailers through its SaaS, cloud-hosted and on-premise solutions. For more information, please visit www.agilitycis.com.

About Znalytics

Znalytics was founded in November 2014 by CEO Mari Reddy and President Subash Sama, who head a leadership team with over 100 years of combined experience in the retail energy industry. Znalytics supports retail energy providers with a range of SaaS solutions including billing, customer enrolment, custom pricing and reporting/analytics. Znalytics’ market-leading cloud-native billing solution leverages modern cloud technology with a range of features that provide superior scalability, security and performance to drive efficiencies for its clients. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Znalytics employs approximately 75 people across customer service and sales offices in Atlanta and Tokyo (Japan) as well as a delivery centre in Hyderabad (India). For more information please visit www.znalytics.com.

About SilverTree Equity

SilverTree Equity is a sector specialist private equity firm. SilverTree invests exclusively in software, technology, and technology-enabled businesses. The firm is differentiated by its focus on value creation, sector specialism, and a deep network of operational resources and industry relationships. The SilverTree team has successfully completed or been involved in over 50 transactions. For more information, please visit www.silvertree-equity.com.

About Pioneer Capital

Pioneer Capital is one of New Zealand’s leading private equity firms. The firm has invested in more than 20 companies and made over 16 bolt-on acquisitions with a focus on accelerating growth via international expansion. Pioneer has a track record of partnering with owners and managers to build sustainable value. Pioneer Capital is based in Auckland and manages capital on behalf of some of New Zealand’s leading institutional and private investors. For more information, please visit www.pioneercapital.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

