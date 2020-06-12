Telmy Expands To New Zealand

Following its successful launch in Australia in 2018, Telmy is bringing its tech-based platform for qualitative and UX respondent recruitment to New Zealand.

Telmy has appointed industry expert Winifred Henderson to lead its New Zealand expansion. Winifred is a Fellow of RANZ (Research Association of New Zealand) and serves on the APRC (Asia Pacific Research Committee) and GRBN (Global Research Business Network) Boards. She also served on the RANZ Board as Chair and was Convenor of Judges and Judge for the RAEWARDS from 2008 to 2018.

Following the establishment of NZ’s first online panel, Smilecity, and growing it into a success story, Winifred acquired the boutique recruitment company, Prime Research, in 2006, which became the leading recruitment specialist in New Zealand, prior to its sale in 2016.

Telmy’s self-serve platform has transformed the qualitative and UX recruitment experience for researchers in Australia, offering access to respondents from a wide range of sources including panels, customer lists and importantly, social media campaigns – delivering fresh participants from the broader population.

Telmy’s streamlined process has reduced the time and cost to recruit respondents, while also introducing an innovative technology solution that offers transparency of the recruitment process and progress throughout a project.

Beta testing has been completed in New Zealand to ensure the applicability of all elements of the platform for the market.

Through close working relationships, including direct API links with online qualitative research platforms, Telmy has continued to deliver quality respondents and demonstrated its advantages during the COVID-19 situation.

Telmy founder Bianca Plunkett said “We are delighted to have New Zealand’s most accomplished qualitative recruiter joining our team to launch Telmy and enhance the experience for qualitative insights professionals and UX specialists in New Zealand.”

Winifred Henderson said “I am excited to join Telmy and to bring Telmy’s sophisticated platform to the New Zealand market. I promise to deliver my brand of exceptional customer service, linked with my uncompromising expectation of delivering quality participants. New Zealand qualitative

insights specialists are some of the best in the world and they are quick to embrace technology and solutions, which will further enhance their standing”.

Telmy was founded in 2018 by Bianca Plunkett and Peter Treloar, with a vision to transform one of the last truly traditional elements of the research world and to deliver an innovative, transparent recruitment solution for researchers. Today, Telmy is used by many global and independent research agencies in Australia, in addition to advertising agencies, UX and Design and end clients.

