Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘NZ Food Heroes’ Campaign Takes Off

Friday, 12 June 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Food Awards

Thousands of free-range chooks have been able to keep on laying rather than getting laid off due to lockdown. It’s just one of the heart-warming stories shared in the ‘NZ Food Heroes’ campaign.

From baking to business models – nominations for the NZ Food Heroes Award are flooding in. Diverse in nature, the entries all reflect the Kiwi brand of innovation and community spirit that has flourished during the COVID-19 crisis ensuring New Zealand has access to fresh, local produce.

Nominee Olliff Farm north of Auckland faced a dilemma. With 95 per cent of their pasture eggs supplying high-end Auckland restaurants and cafes in normal times, lockdown restrictions presented a complete loss of business income. Their 3500 feathered ‘employees’ needed to be fed as they continued to lay eggs daily, so the company (a 2019 New Zealand Food Awards finalist) had no time to waste in finding alternative outlets for their eggs. They flipped their business model and launched the “SAVE OUR GIRLS” mission to protect their hens and to help feed Kiwis during lockdown by delivering directly to customers or selling from their farm store in Silverdale.

Since the campaign kicked off three weeks ago, there have been over 230 nominations celebrating people and businesses across New Zealand. Organisers are urging more people to nominate their food heroes. The campaign was launched by the New Zealand Food Awards in place of their usual programme as a way for Kiwis to show their appreciation and support for the numerous Heroes across all sectors of the food and beverage industry who have to keep our hunger at bay.

Among the latest nominees is Jackie Lee Morrison, British pastry chef and owner of artisan sweet treat company Lashings, who coordinated the Pandemic Pack in Wellington. Jackie formed a group of 15 local eateries impacted by COVID-19 to create a cook book with recipes from each establishment which was sold to the public as a ‘pay-what-you-can’ deal. At alert level 3 she began a food delivery service where people could order meals from the Pandemic Pack in one place. This helped each food establishment to earn over $1000 to help with the extra expenses over the lockdown.

Jackie has been described as “a fantastic and innovative business woman who always puts her community first. She is a leader and a wonderful human being. She is an absolute asset to our industry and community.”

 

Auckland’s Bread and Butter Bakery and Café in Grey Lynn displayed food heroism by pivoting from supplying restaurants and cafes and operating their own cafes to partnering with growers from the Grey Lynn Farmers’ Market to provide essential food boxes to people in the local community. Their enterprise helped growers, whose eggs, milk and veggies would otherwise have gone to waste, and provided a valued service to customers who enjoyed being able to buy fresh produce from small, local producers.

Isabel Pasch from Bread and Butter Bakery says, “the true heroes of this story are my staff, who worked and put themselves out there to bake bread every day during lockdown, pack boxes, and deliver them”.

 

And KiwiHarvest worked with NZ Pork and the Ministry for Primary Industries during lockdown to, literally, save our bacon. KiwiHarvest collects surplus food from supermarkets, wholesalers, producers, cafes, restaurants and hotels before it goes to waste to give to those in need, so when COVID-19 restrictions resulted in excess pork, they delivered the pork to New Zealand’s food banks.

In the non-edible arena, the Restaurant Association has been nominated for its support to the hospitality sector, providing up-to-date information, supporting business owners to navigate the challenges and uncertainties of lockdown with training material to keep staff engaged, legal advice and information zoom sessions.

Still time to nominate your food hero

Massey University’s National Events and Sponsorship Manager, Kelly Douglas, is encouraging more Kiwis from across New Zealand to get involved and share who they would like to celebrate. “The New Zealand Food Awards, Massey University and our partner network have been amazed by the efforts of our community to help Kiwis and businesses survive this challenging time and we believe they deserve recognition.

“We’ve had a great response so far, but we reckon there are plenty more heroes NZ would like to thank. So tell us who they are. We’ll be giving a bit of love back to the New Zealand food heroes you nominate.”

Nominations are open until the 31st July 2020 for people or organisations that have supported the New Zealand food and beverage supply chain in some way. The finalists will be announced 31st August, with a celebration and winners announcement on the 8th October 2020.

Nominate your food hero online at www.foodawards.co.nz/heroes by telling us who they are and why they are your hero. People are encouraged to ‘shout out’ to them on social media using #NZFoodHeroes and #NZFoodAwards so that the New Zealand Food Awards can help the rest of Aotearoa celebrate them too.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: @NewZealandFoodAwards

Twitter: @NZFoodAwards

Instagram: @NewZealandFoodAwards

New Zealand Food Awards Supporting Partners Below:

Massey University

New Zealand Food Safety

Countdown

James & Wells

Cuisine

Villa Maria

Palmerston North City Council

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

FoodHQ

FMCG Business

The Shout

The FoodBowl

The FoodPilot

XPO

New Zealand Institute of Food Science and Technology

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Food Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:


Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Government: Milestone In Cash Flow Support To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 