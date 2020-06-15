Silver Fern Farms Now Available Direct To Customers With New Gourmet Direct Partnership

18 May 2020 - Silver Fern Farms’ full retail range of natural, grass-fed, premium red meat products are now available to be ordered online and delivered direct to consumers across New Zealand thanks to a new partnership with Gourmet Direct, a nationwide e-commerce business specialising in premium New Zealand meat products.

Silver Fern Farms’ Group Marketing Manager, Nicola Johnston says the partnership with Gourmet Direct was a natural fit, with online shopping becoming more popular than ever following the Covid-19 lockdown.

“At Silver Fern Farms we are thrilled to partner with Gourmet Direct, who have developed a loyal customer base which values their selection of premium meats, product quality and superior customer service.

“Silver Fern Farms has established a reputation as one of New Zealand’s most trusted meat brands, and by joining forces with Gourmet Direct we can bring our farmers’ world-class meat products to more Kiwis’ plates throughout New Zealand.

“Having our products on Gourmet Direct’s online platform also means we can gain valuable insights direct from our customers about what they want to see from Silver Fern Farms as a quality grass-fed lamb, beef and venison brand,” says Ms Johnston.

Gourmet Direct Owner, Kate King says the partnership is an ideal way for Gourmet Direct to represent and support more New Zealand farmers via its e-commerce platform.

“Showcasing Kiwi farmers and their exceptional meat products with our customers who value quality and convenience is at the heart of our business.

“Silver Fern Farms presented us with a wonderful opportunity to expand our range and work with a partner that shares our values. This is a truly exciting partnership for us, and we look forward to delivering Silver Fern Farms’ products to meat lovers throughout the country,” says Ms King.

Silver Fern Farms’ retail range comes trimmed and portioned, and can be simply taken from the packaging with no further preparation or trimming that creates waste. It is also more sustainably packaged following Silver Fern Farms’ introduction late last year of new recyclable outer sleeves, which has halved its plastic waste.

Silver Fern Farms’ full range is now available on www.gourmetdirect.co.nz, and in time that selection will be expanded to include more specialty and seasonal products.

Silver Fern Farms continues to supply its existing retail partners and their online delivery platforms.

