Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Livestock genetics HQ property for sale

Monday, 15 June 2020, 10:58 am
Press Release: Bayleys


Livestock genetics HQ property for sale breeds plenty of interest from investors



The land and building housing the New Zealand headquarters for an internationally-owned and operated livestock genetics breeding bio tech’ company have been placed on the market for sale.

The property in the Waikato rural services town of Morrinsville is occupied by Canadian-owned livestock breeding research and artificial insemination company Semex, whose services are used by beef and diary producers around the world to increase milk output, calving numbers, and stock unit weights.

In New Zealand, Semex has sales agents operating in the Waikato, Taranaki, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Canterbury, Otago and Southland provinces. The company’s suite of herd improvement services is delivered nationwide from the Morrinsville offices and warehouse facility.

Now the freehold land and building housing Semex at 32 Lorne Street are being marketed for sale at auction on June 25 through Bayleys Hamilton. Salespeople Josh Smith and Daniel Keene said the Semex NZ headquarters premises was contructed in 2015 and had a new building standards rating of 100 percent.

The 330 square metre Morrinsville premises sits on some 716 square metres of flat freehold land – and is leased to Semex through until 2024 with two further three-year rights of renewal generating annual rental of $30,480 plus GST and operating expenditure.

Mr Smith said the single-storey Lorne Street property was strategically located in the heart of one of New Zealand’s foremost dairy production provinces – and supported an established farming clientele throughout the country.

“As one of the Waikato province’s primary rural services towns, Morrinsville sustains multiple agricultural-support businesses and activities – ranging from veterinary clinics and farm and equipment suppliers such as Farmlands, Farm Source and PGG Wrightson, through to a Fonterra production plant,” Mr Smith said.

“Semex is an integral part of New Zealand’s agri’ business improvement sector – so much so, that under the recent Covid-19 lockdown restrictions the company was officially deemed by the Government to be an essential services provider, meaning that it could continue to trade throughout level three and four constraints.”

Featuring administrative offices with adjoining warehousing storage and dispatch area accessed by two full-height roller doors, the Lorne Street premises is zoned commercial 8A under the Matamata Piako District Council plan.

Mr Smith said the L-shaped section of land contained parking to the rear of the building – bordering onto a private sealed service lane running along back of neighbouring warehousing and light industrial tenancies.

“Currently, this portion of the property is fenced off as it is not required for Semex’s operations, however, at some stage in the future it would be quite simple to remove the fencing to enable a dual entry/exit flow to the venue,” Mr Smith said.

“The straightforward functional design and construction of the Semex HQ building, combined with its relatively modern age, mean that the venue is generally low maintenance.

“The property was originally designed and built for a local plumbing firm, and with the benefit of the dual vehicular-access points and sizable warehousing space, this is certainly a ‘back-up’ option any future owner of the site could be considering – with the flexibility of reverting the premises back to a ‘tradie’-based tenancy.”

Morrinsville has a population of approximately 7000 residents. In recognition of its importance to the country’s dairying sector, traffic roundabouts, parks and street corners in the town’s central business district are decorated with a herd of 45 painted life-size cows.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 