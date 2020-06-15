Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commercial office space and residential dwelling for sale

Monday, 15 June 2020, 11:17 am
Press Release: Bayleys

High profile mixed-use commercial office space and
residential dwelling placed on the market for sale


House frontal

A high profile mixed-use property comprising a standalone suburban commercial office suite and an adjoining residential dwelling has been placed on market for sale.

The property at 2 Wilding Avenue on the corner of Kennedy Road in the Napier suburb of Marewa features a 22-square metre office building, and an adjacent four-bedroom home sitting on some 778-square metres of flat land.

With its own separate entrance off Wilding Avenue, the property’s commercial unit previously housed footcare clinic Marewa Podiatry and consists of a reception area, central workspace, kitchenette and bathroom amenities. It is now leased as commercial office space.

The now vacant commercial space generates annual net income of $23,400 plus GST per annum. Meanwhile the residential dwelling is let on a separate tenancy for $27,560 per annum.

Now the freehold land and buildings at 2 Wilding Avenue are being marketed for sale at auction on June 26 through Bayleys Napier. Salesperson Mark Evans said the commercial portion of the property was leased to the administrative offices of a childcare operator through until April 2021, while the occupants in the home were on a fixed term tenancy running through to early next year.

“The permutations for future uses of the property are varied – consequently appealing to a wide buyer pool motivated by different drivers,” Mr Evans said.

“The property could be bought by a small professional services business
owner-operator seeking a continuation of its existing mixed-use format - underpinned by both commercial and residential components.

“Alternatively, the property could be bought for redevelopment, subject to council consenting, into a solely commercial site to house a medium-sized professional services entity in what is now the main dwelling. The residential aspect of 2 Wilding Avenue has sealed off-street parking for four vehicles.

“Such professional suite style use is already evident in the immediate Marewa neighbourhood - with healthcare service providers such as Dementia Hawke’s Bay and Ocean Orthodontics operating from converted residential premises. Interestingly, both those companies are also on corner sites comparable to 2 Wilding Avenue.

“Should this option be explored, the installation of signage fronting the property’s 20 metre border along the main arterial route of Kennedy Road would be an obvious marketing component of a business tenancy,” Mr Evans said.

“Or under a third alternative, 2 Wilding Avenue could be bought purely as a residential property with a view to utilising the office amenities as a teenager’s sleepout or potentially as a short-let accommodation.”

Mr Evans said the 1930s bungalow home came with a double garage and was zoned Main Residential under the Napier City Council plan, with the current use a permitted activity.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 