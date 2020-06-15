Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unisys Announces Support For Cyber4Healthcare, A Global Cybersecurity Initiative In Healthcare

Monday, 15 June 2020, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Unisys

Unisys Announces Support for Cyber4Healthcare, a Global Cybersecurity Initiative in Healthcare, with the CyberPeace Institute

Program brings governments, society and the private sector together to ensure hospitals and healthcare organisations are protected against cyber threats


Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced its support of the CyberPeace Institute’s Cyber4Healthcare initiative, a program designed to offer free cybersecurity services to healthcare providers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows a public call last month asking governments around the globe to join forces with the private sector and academia to ensure that medical facilities are protected from cyber threats.

As part of its support for the program, Unisys will be providing pro bono online consultations designed to help healthcare organisations address the following critical areas of cyber defence:

  • How to minimise the effect of ransomware within an organisation by leveraging proven strategies like Zero Trust and network architectures like micro segmentation;
  • How to more safely extend cyber perimeters to include work-from-home (WFH) with better identity and encryption practices; and
  • A “spot check” of current cyber risk based on an individual organisation’s operational goals.

“The world is at a critical moment in time, as the security risks we all face and our reliance on internet connectivity has been magnified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tom Patterson, Unisys Chief Trust Officer. “We know that adversaries can attack our most critical infrastructures through the click of a single WFH employee. That’s why Unisys is proud to stand with government, industry and academic leaders around the world to safeguard patient data, testing information and intellectual property so that our medical workers on the frontline can focus on delivering care to patients in their hour of need.”

Cyber4Healthcare further calls for a stop to cyberattacks on hospitals, healthcare and medical research facilities, and for attackers to be held accountable with international law to be applied where possible.

Hospitals and healthcare organisations are increasingly under attack as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. INTERPOL recently warned that it has detected a significant increase in cyber-attacks against hospitals around the world that are engaged in the COVID-19 response. And a joint alert from the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned of a rise in Coronavirus-related cyber campaigns that use malware and “password spraying” to target healthcare organisations, pharmaceutical companies, medical research organisations, local governments and academia.

“Protecting the healthcare as any other critical civilian infrastructure is a collective responsibility,” said Stéphane Duguin, CEO of the CyberPeace Institute. “We are very excited to work with Unisys to bring assistance to healthcare organisations so they can continue protecting human life during the pandemic.”

As a global security provider to critical infrastructure around the world, Unisys is committed to making cyberspace more secure. Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef has co-chaired the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee’s (NSTAC) Cybersecurity Moonshot initiative, which calls for a “whole-of-nation approach” to create a safer, more resilient internet for government and critical infrastructure services. In October 2019, the Aspen Institute announced commitments from industry representatives, including Unisys, to address the mounting shortfall in the nation’s cybersecurity workforce.

Unisys Security Solutions, including Unisys Stealth®, bring “Always On” security, built on a foundation of Zero Trust that grows with an organisation’s business. Leveraging identity-driven micro segmentation to isolate critical data, Unisys identifies, validates and secures trusted users, devices and data flows. For more information on Unisys Security Solutions, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.co.nz.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

