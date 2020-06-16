New Strategies Needed For Marketing In The New Normal

Join a panel of local experts to discuss business marketing post-COVID-19 in the next University of Canterbury (UC) Business School Hihiko Webinar event, Marketing in the New Normal.

“Emerging from the COVID-19 crisis with well-planned marketing strategies is critical for organisations around the globe,” says Michelle Polglase, Digital Strategist and webinar panel facilitator.

Although the local economy has come out of lockdown, the world has changed. Amid ongoing health risks, border restrictions and a global recession, small, medium and large businesses must continue to create, communicate and deliver value to their customers.

A business co-founder, Polglase has extensive experience working in high-growth global SaaS (Software as a Service) technology companies and says she is passionate about supporting businesses to thrive in a post-COVID environment. She helps business owners develop the business “growth engine” with a marketing strategy and the right tools to increase sales.

“More than ever, I believe in the importance of authenticity, and telling your business story effectively to attract and retain customers,” she says.

Polglase will be joined by well-known Canterbury businessman Mike Pero of Mike Pero Real Estate Ltd; Jane Anthony, Chief Customer Officer for Z Energy; and Professor Ekant Veer, UC Business Marketing expert. The panellists will address the issues that managers, directors, and other professionals need to be aware of to support the success of their ventures now and in future.

Te Kura Umanga | UC Business School and the UC MBA Graduate Association are hosting this exciting presentation as part of the Webinar Series Hihiko – meaning to be inspired, lively and invigorated.

The UC MBA Graduate Association exists to bolster and continue the MBA experience for graduates through professional growth and personal engagement opportunities delivered through varied programmes and events.

“The future requires agile and innovative leaders who are capable of growing organisations with purpose and impact. UC’s MBA graduates play an important role in future proofing organisations and harnessing purpose-driven change through innovation, digital transformation, data-led strategy making, and responsible engagement in society,” says UC MBA Director Dr Chris Vas.

Register now for the UC Business School, Hihiko webinar: Marketing in the New Normal; Wednesday 24 June 2020, 5.30pm – 6.30pm.

