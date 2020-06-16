Strategic Planning Process Quick Course Released By Waking Giants

Hot on the heels of the release of the 30 Day Strategic Planning Process Online Course by Waking Giants, they have released a version of the course that focusses solely on how to use the Strategic Planning Process template tool that is one of the core pillars in the main course.

CEO and founder of Waking Giants, Grant Difford says “the full 30 Day Strategic Plan course encompasses the theory and foundations for a better understanding of how to use the tools, more specifically the Strategic Planning Process Template that is included with the course.” He continues, “We’d had a lot of great feedback on the course as a whole with the Strategic Planning Template and video walkthrough obtaining significant praise.

The full 30 Day Strategic Plan Course has been recommended to other business owners by those who have already been through it and we decided to create an “entry-level” version of the course as a cost-effective way for business owners to be able to utilise the Template and walkthrough video without having to commit to the rest of the course. To be honest, the vast majority of those who have purchased the quick course have gone on to upgrade to the full course due to the value and impact using the Template has had on their business.”

The 30 Day Strategic Plan Quick Course contains:

• An Introduction To The 30 Day Plan Quick Course

• What This Course Will Cover

• Creating The Plan – Template Download and Video Walkthrough

• Course Wrap Up

Find out more about the 30 Day Strategic Plan Quick Course here.

Waking Giants help courageous leaders to discover how their awareness, resilience, and vulnerability can create more fulfilling and sustainable growth.

Their focus is on three key areas (Leadership, Strategy & Brand Strategy) that they believe define the potential success of any organisation and will enable leaders to meet their own goals and support the goals of their teams.

