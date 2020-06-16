Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fuji Xerox Spearheads Digital Transformation For Businesses With 13 New Product Models

Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Fuji Xerox

Accelerates efficiency while enhancing security, document management and remote working capabilities

 Fuji Xerox has today announced the launch of 13 new models from its digital multifunction/printer ApeosPort and DocuPrint series (Refer to Table A) in New Zealand. The latest products, together with Fuji Xerox’s solutions, will allow businesses to overcome new challenges around security, be more efficient and manage growing operational complexities.

“The needs of our customers are changing, and this has been accelerated with COVID-19 effectively changing the way we work. With this new range of printers we quite literally have something to meet the needs of all our customers, small or large,” says Peter Thomas, Managing Director, Fuji Xerox New Zealand. “These new models enable customers to do more than print: they have enhanced security and other features to provide more efficiency and flexibility in day-to-day office operations.”

Fuji Xerox has further emphasised how these new devices can enhance protection, promote freedom to businesses and add value to users alike through the benefits outlined below:

o 360° Data Security
The new products encompass robust measures to ensure protection which ranges from secure scanning to blocking unauthorised access as well as audit trails to monitor devices in real-time.

o End-to-End Automated Workflow
By seamlessly connecting with a host of solutions, the new Fuji Xerox ApeosPort series devices support business automation from archiving digitalised documents to simple distribution.

o Borderless Workspace
Fuji Xerox’s mobile solutions and cloud connectivity combined with the new ApeosPort and DocuPrint series provides printing on-the-go to support changing workstyles such as remote working and collaboration.

As a catalyst that enables businesses to improve performance, reduce errors, improve quality and speed, automation is estimated to raise productivity growth by 0.8 to 1.4 percent annually.[1] The new models from Fuji Xerox allow businesses to enjoy freedom from security threats, interruptions, complexity and limitations.

The new models cater to the increasing number of companies embracing borderless workspaces, allowing users to connect anytime, anywhere, with a seamless, secure range of cloud-enabled printing services. With 78 percent of cloud-based workers stating that the most important capability in devices used for work is the ability to fix issues without losing productivity [2], the new models will include digital conversion for document automation of business processes and advancements in user-friendly interfaces.

“For businesses to thrive, workflow efficiency is key,” said Mutsuki Tomono, President & CEO, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. “At Fuji Xerox, we are constantly in the customers’ headspace to add value to their daily processes and unlock their success to move forward quickly. The launch of the 19 new models highlights Fuji Xerox’s commitment to constantly challenge ourselves to innovate and address the evolving needs of businesses, especially during the unprecedented pandemic, to support them for the new norm of working.”

These new digital devices can be used to further prepare businesses for remote working and address collaborative team needs, without compromising on security.

Table A: List of newly available ApeosPort / DocuPrint series

ModelCategoryLink to webpage
ApeosPort C2560 / C2060A3 Colour Multifunction PrinterMore info here
ApeosPort 5570 / 4570A3 Mono Multifunction PrinterMore info here
ApeosPort 3560 / 3060 / 2560A3 Mono Multifunction PrinterMore info here
ApeosPort-VII C4421 / C3321A4 Colour Multifunction PrinterMore info here
ApeosPort-VII 5021 / 4021A4 Mono Multifunction PrinterMore info here
DocuPrint CP475 APA4 Colour PrinterMore info here
DocuPrint P475 APA4 Mono PrinterMore info here
Find out about Fuji Xerox’s “Freedom From” Campaign regarding these new products at: https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/freedom-from

###

Xerox, Xerox and Design, as well as Fuji Xerox and Design are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xerox Corporation in Japan and/or other countries.

About Fuji Xerox in New Zealand

Fuji Xerox has been operating in New Zealand for more than 50 years and is part of the Fuji Xerox group of companies, a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. The company partners with senior executives and business owners throughout New Zealand to help them find innovative and low-risk document and digital print solutions that drive greater agility, visibility, sustainability and overall efficiency.

For further information please visit www.fujixerox.co.nz

About Fuji Xerox

Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is a leading company in offering smarter ways to work with its document-related solutions and services, as well as with the world-class office multifunction devices, printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for worldwide distribution.

Fuji Xerox is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation with direct sales force covering Japan and the Asia-Pacific region including China. As a U.S. 10 billion dollar enterprise, we employ approximately 40,000 people globally, with more than 80 domestic and overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. On April 1, 2021, Fuji Xerox will change its corporate name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.

Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific is the subsidiary of Fuji Xerox overseeing sales operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

http://www.fujixerox.com

