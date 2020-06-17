Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global Sharemarket Drop Knocks New Zealand’s International Net Worth

Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed $372 million to $1.6 billion in the March 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The smaller deficit was driven by our trade in goods with the goods deficit narrowing $613 million to $213 million.

New Zealand’s services surplus narrowed by $83 million to $983 million during the quarter.

“Travel restrictions began in early February to combat the spread of COVID-19, followed by a shutdown of New Zealand’s borders to all non-residents from 19 March,” international statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.

A $342 million fall in spending by international students and visitors was the main driver for the overall fall in services exports (down $460 million), followed by a fall in transportation services exports, down $83 million.

Services imports were also down $376 million during the quarter with travel services imports down $165 million and transportation services imports down $63 million (see Dairy exports overtake travel as COVID-19 hits).

International investment position affected by drop in sharemarkets

Volatility in world financial markets, sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, caused large valuation changes in our international assets and liabilities. This drove a net rise of $10.1 billion in our net international liability position at 31 March 2020 compared to 31 December 2019.

At 31 March 2020, New Zealand’s net international liability position reached $182.0 billion (58.0 percent of GDP), the highest percentage of GDP since the December 2016 quarter. This compares with 55.2 percent of GDP at 31 December 2019 and a peak of 84.2 percent (March 2009 quarter) during the global financial crisis (GFC).

The widening of the net international liability position was mainly due to net falls in market prices ($7.3 billion) and the value of financial derivatives ($6.9 billion). This was partly offset by a net financial account outflow of $7.7 billion.

“The fall in market prices reduced the value of New Zealand’s assets abroad by $15.2 billion. This equates to 5 percent of all of New Zealand's internationally held assets at the start of the quarter,” Mr Dolan said.

“By comparison, during the GFC, the greatest fall due to market price changes for one quarter equated to 4 percent of total offshore assets.”

The flow-on effects of COVID-19 on market price changes also saw the value of New Zealand’s liabilities to offshore fall nearly $8 billion.

Valuation changes in financial derivatives also had a large impact on the wider net liability position. This quarter saw record high increases to the value of both our overseas derivative assets ($12.1 billion) and our derivative liabilities ($19.0 billion).

"Financial derivatives are a type of financial instrument, such as futures contracts that can be used to manage various types of risk or speculate on price movements of underlying assets," Mr Dolan said.

Financial account reflects need for liquidity

The threat of a global pandemic also triggered a flurry of activity in the financial account in the March 2020 quarter.

New Zealand's portfolio assets abroad had an inflow of $11.8 billion while other investment assets had an outflow of $12.6 billion. This reflected investment fund managers, including the New Zealand Super Fund (NZSF), adjusting their portfolios in response to financial market volatility.

“We saw New Zealand investors move out of equity assets, such as overseas shares, with the proceeds shifted into more liquid assets, such as cash and deposits,” Mr Dolan said.

"In uncertain times, there is a preference for ready cash or liquid assets as they can be accessed quickly."

In part, these transactions also reflected a need for cash on hand to meet obligations arising from a high degree of volatility in derivative contract values.

The main impact of this is reflected in the record $4.7 billion financial derivative liability transactions to meet contract liabilities in the quarter.

Reserve Bank increases offshore assets

Another driver for the outflow of New Zealand money going abroad was the RBNZ’s investment in reserve assets, holding more assets in foreign currencies.

"The large $10.5 billion investment in reserves again has its origins in a need for liquidity, this time from the RBNZ’s operations to inject cash into the New Zealand financial system," Mr Dolan said.

One outcome of this cash injection was a large rise in the settlement account balances the local banks have with the RBNZ. The RBNZ used some of the rise in these balances to invest in USD deposits, increasing New Zealand’s reserve assets offshore.

Government's external lending increases

New Zealand's net external debt narrowed $10.6 billion to $141.7 billion at 31 March 2020.

New Zealand’s net external debt, borrowed from foreign lenders, is different from its net international liability position as it records liabilities in the form of debt instruments and excludes equity (shares) and financial derivatives.

The RBNZ and NZSF were the main drivers for increases in external lending for the central bank (up $14.1 billion) and the general government (up $6.0 billion) respectively. External debt (borrowing from offshore) of the government sectors remained relatively unchanged.

"While the New Zealand government has borrowed significant sums in response to the impacts of COVID-19, this has not, so far, come from offshore borrowing," Mr Dolan said.


Net errors and omissions

The balance of payments recorded net errors and omissions (NEO) of $6.2 billion in the March 2020 quarter. This indicates an underestimate of liability transactions or an overestimate of asset transactions.

NEO is mostly caused by under-coverage, under-reporting and gaps in our measures. There is ongoing work looking into ways to improve our NEO by way of coverage, measurement and timing.

The following are the likely causes for the large recorded NEO during this period:
 

  • The difficulty in accurately separating or isolating the impact of valuation effects from transactions. The effects of changes in asset prices and exchange rates get transmitted from one economy to another via price or other changes in the reconciliation statement.
  • We do not currently measure offshore assets and liabilities held by New Zealand individuals on their own accord or held by trusts.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 