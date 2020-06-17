Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chocolate Dreams Run Wild For Almost 2000 Kiwi Kids

Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chocolate Factory

Wellington, 17 June 2020 – Almost 2000 aspiring chocolate makers from Stewart Island to Cape Reinga have entered Wellington Chocolate Factory's Chocolate Dreams Competition.

Chocolate Dreams gives Kiwi children aged 5 to 13 the chance to bring to life their unique chocolate flavour and wrapper at New Zealand's original bean-to-bar chocolate factory, which will be made and sold by the award-winning chocolatiers just in time for Christmas. Entries closed at 11.59 on Monday 15 June, with 750 entries flooding in over the weekend alone.

Gabe Davidson, Founder of Wellington Chocolate Factory, says the flavour combos dreamed up by Kiwi kids are innovative, inspiring and in some cases mind-blowing.

"Strawberry & curry, pavlova, lychee & rosewater and even ready-salted chips are among the entries, along with some pretty fantastic artwork - some of the flavour combos are beyond what we've even considered possible.

"As well as individual entries, we've also received a number from classes and schools across the country. It's pretty special to see teachers using Chocolate Dreams to help kids settle back into school after Lockdown and give them a creative outlet as a distraction from all the uncertainty over recent months. Helping kids deal with everything COVID-19 has thrown their way inspired us to launch the competition," says Gabe Davidson.

The Top 10 Finalists will be revealed next week, and the public will be able to vote for and choose their Top 5. From there, small batches of the Top 5 Finalist Bars will be made for a special judging event next month at Wellington Chocolate Factory.

Wellington identities, known for their love of food, art, and the city, will judge the Top 5 alongside Gabe Davidson:

  • Steve Logan, Wellington institution and Co-Founder of Logan Brown
  • Callum Davies, Founder of HELL Pizza
  • Gina Kiel, the artist behind some of WCF's renowned artwork
  • Anna Calver, General Manager, Marketing & Communications WellingtonNZ
  • Kalliana Kong, Co-Founder of leading Wellington Foodie Instagram, Capital Eats
  • Luke Owen Smith, Master Chocolate lover from the Chocolate Bar

The winner of Chocolate Dreams, and their family, will win a weekend in Wellington and visit the Factory to watch their creation be made and wrap the first bar produced. Thanks to WellingtonNZ, they will experience the best of the Capital with a weekend full of activities, including; two night’s accommodation, a family pass to Wellington Zoo, a day tour at ZEALANDIA and a Weta Cave Workshop Tour & Miniature Effects Tour at Weta Workshop. They will also have a trip on Welliington’s iconic Cable Car.

About Wellington Chocolate Factory

Nestled in the heart of Eva Street (Wellington's most sought-after foodie laneway) Wellington Chocolate factory has been lovingly handcrafting New Zealand's finest small-batch chocolate since 2013. New Zealand's original, organic, bean-to-bar chocolate producer, it offers 'true to the bean' flavours, with nothing added, except what matters allowing the taste and real character of its beans to shine. Organic, sustainable, and contributing to a better world, Wellington Chocolate Factory sources only the highest quality beans from ethical suppliers - supporting local farmers and ensuring fair trade; creating a better world, one bean at a time.

