2020 Canon Oceania Grants Program Extended To Include Small Businesses For The First Time

Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Canon

Canon Oceania is today opening submissions for its 2020 Grants Program. In response to the global pandemic that has impacted New Zealanders this year, Canon is revamping its Grants Program with a new category and increased cash donations.

In the spirit of our guiding philosophy of Kyosei – which means living and working together for the common good – over the last 14 years, Canon Oceania has supported over 75 schools, not-for-profits and community groups with more than $400,000.

This year, Canon has introduced a new Small Business category to its Grants Program, to provide support in a challenging environment brought about by COVID-19. Winners will be selected from an additional Community category, which is open to organisations ranging from not-for-profits, to grassroots groups, environmental causes, and Education providers including schools and other educational centres for children and adults alike. Submissions will be assessed on the strength of their initiative and the positive effect it will have on their community or business.

Each Grant winner will receive a prize of cash and Canon products, ranging from cameras and printers, to projectors and other accessories. For the first time, winners will receive an equal donation of cash and equipment – to support causes trying to rebuild themselves in a challenging economy.

“It’s been incredibly tough this year for all New Zealanders –organisations and individuals are facing instability like never before,” said Kim Conner, Chief Executive, Canon New Zealand Limited.

“The pressure COVID-19 has put on small businesses is astonishing. While we are helping our customers, partners and employees navigate this new normal, we believe it’s equally important to support the community around us.”

The winner of the 2019 Environmental Grant was Project Blue. Project Blue is a group of 25 ocean enthusiasts who work to eradicate single use plastic at the source by providing researched and sustainable alternatives

“Winning the Canon Environmental Grant in 2019 was a milestone for Project Blue as we were finally recognised by a brand we all know and love. The sense of a creative community believing in what we stand for as well as investing in our journey is truly rewarding. The lens Canon donated has allowed us to get up close and personal with interview subjects as well as marine life and surf footage. A helpful asset to our film that we are forever appreciative of.” Said Gabriella Morton – Creative Director, Project Blue NZ.

The 2020 Grants will be awarded under the following categories:

  • 1 x Small Business Grant – NZ$10,000 ($5,000 cash, $5,000 product)
    Open to all businesses across any sector that employ fewer than 20 employees
  • 1 x Community Grant – NZ$5,000 ($2,500 cash, $2,500 product)
    Open to a range of organisations keeping their community at the heart of what they do, ranging from not-for-profits, grassroots groups, environmental causes and education providers.

Submissions are open until Friday 31st July via www.canon.co.nz/grants. The wider community will vote on finalists in August, and winners will be announced in September. Mark your diaries!

About Canon

Canon is a world-leading imaging brand that actively inspires and enables people to achieve more than they ever thought they could through products, services and solutions for business and consumers. Australia’s most trusted camera brand1, Canon has ranked among the top-five US patent recipients for the past 34 years and had global revenues of more than $US36 billion in 2018. Also part of the Canon Group in the Oceania region are Canon Finance Australia, SUNSTUDIOS, Converga and Harbour IT. For more information, visit www.canon.com.au, www.facebook.com/canonaustralia, http://instagram.com/canonaustralia,

© Scoop Media

