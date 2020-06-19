Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

7 July Due Date For Income Tax Return Is Fast Approaching!

Friday, 19 June 2020, 10:57 am
Press Release: NZ International Tax and Property Advisors

7 JULY DUE Date for Income Tax Return is Fast Approaching! – Reduce Compliance Cost by Preparing Your Own Taxes During And Post Covid? Don't Know Where to Start?

For contractors/self-employed persons who do not have an extension of time, 7 July 2020 is the due date for the filing of the 2020 income tax return. It’s important to start preparing now to finalise any tax matters and make sure the return is filed on time to eliminate any penalties and use of money interest (UOMI).

During COVID season, many of us explore options to reduce spending. In this article, we share a complimentary webinar along with workpapers to teach you how to prepare an income tax return and to learn about some tax tips and basics of income tax law. We also outline below some common tax matters that may apply to contractors/self-employed persons.

Common tax matters

  • Late filing penalty & tax payments – Where the income tax return is filed late, late filing penalty is imposed and graduated according to net income.
Net incomePenalty
Less than $100,000$50
$100,000 to $1 million$250
More than $1 million$500

Review your annual profit to ensure sufficient provisional tax has been paid. Additional payment can be made at any time to minimise exposure to use of money interest (UOMI) at 7%.

Please note IRD may remit penalties and UOMI for taxpayers who have been severely affected by COVID-19. An application shall be made to request for remission of penalties and/or interest.

  • Mixed use assets – Sole traders owning mixed use assets are required to make any GST adjustments required for the mixed use asset in the GST return that aligns with balance date.
  • Residential rental property losses - From 2020 income year and onwards, tax losses arising from residential rental properties can no longer be offset against other sources of income. These losses must be carried forward to offset against future residential rental income or taxable income arising from the sale of residential property.
  • Fixed Asset review – Apply the correct tax depreciation rates to any new additions in the fixed asset register for the 2020 income year. Tax depreciation rate can be found at https://interact2.ird.govt.nz/forms/depnrates/.

Also, identify any assets that are broken, missing or disposed during the 2020 income year so any depreciation recovery income can be accounted for.

  • Bad debts – Bad debts must be written off by 31 March 2020 to be claimed. Clear evidence of approvals and accounting entry are required to be kept on record. A “provision” for bad debt cannot be claimed.

For further assistance or advice with your income tax return, feel free to contact the writer at connie@nztaxprop.co.nz.

Income tax return preparation webinar

You can book the complimentary webinar at https://www.nztaxprop.co.nz/bookings-checkout/contractor-income-tax-return-prep-video and apply the coupon code (i.e. STUFF) at checkout for a 100% discount (normally valued at $75). The webinar is offered complimentary for a limited time, up to 8 July. The webinar comes along with template workpaper and workpaper of a practical example. Any queries will be answered in a facebook forum page and the link will be provided upon booking of the webinar.

The presenter, Connie, of the webinar has been offering tax courses to adults since 2013 year via tax tutoring. She lectured tax in Universities around Auckland, worked for more than 10 years in tax teams of Big-Four, Mid-Tier & boutique Chartered Accountant firms. She also holds a degree in Master of Taxation Studies (Hons), Bachelor of Commerce (major in Accounting & Tax) & Bachelor of Property and is a member of Real Estate Authority.

It is recommended the self-prepared income tax return be reviewed by a Chartered Accountant before it is submitted to the Inland Revenue. To book a review of your self-prepared return, visit https://www.nztaxprop.co.nz/bookings-checkout/review-tax-return-answer-any-queries.

Disclaimer: No liability is assumed by NZ International Tax & Property Advisors Ltd for any losses suffered by any person relying directly or indirectly upon this article. It is recommended that you seek appropriate advice before acting on this information.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ International Tax and Property Advisors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Quake: No Tsunami Threat After 7.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has struck 700km off New Zealand's northeastern coast. More>>

DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 