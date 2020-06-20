TSB Becomes Accredited Living Wage Employer

Direct employees of TSB have earned the Living Wage since October 2018 and the Bank supported its main cleaning contractor to implement this by 1 April 2019. Since then, TSB has been working closely with all remaining cleaning contractors to ensure they also do the same.

“At TSB we care about doing the right thing and putting people first, so we’re really pleased we can make this commitment for all of the people who contribute to running our business each day,” says general manager people and strategy Chris Boggs.

“This is another way TSB is contributing to a thriving economy and the good of our communities, which is particularly important as New Zealand faces into the COVID-19 recovery.

“Over the last few months our cleaners have been vital in helping us to keep our customers and communities safe through COVID-19 and we’re so grateful for that. These people are part of the TSB family so it’s great to give them more reassurance at an uncertain time.”

The Living Wage is the hourly rate a worker needs to pay for life’s necessities and actively participate in the community. It reflects the basic expenses of workers and their families such as food, transportation, housing and childcare. It’s calculated independently, each year, by the New Zealand Family Centre Social Policy Unit.

Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand accreditation coordinator Felicia Scherrer says: “We are excited to welcome TSB as an Accredited Living Wage Employer. Paying the Living Wage to staff and contractors is a significant move to aid Covid-19 recovery.”

“TSB’s purpose is to enable community good, so becoming an accredited Living Wage Employer is another way we’re proud to demonstrate that,” says Mr Boggs.

