Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three adjoining Onehunga properties for sale

Monday, 22 June 2020, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Bayleys



An aerial view of the Onehunga offering which has three street frontages

An Onehunga offering provides an opportunity for investors, land bankers or future developers to secure multiple interlinked freehold properties in the heart of the suburb’s industrial precinct.

Located at 96 and 98 Onehunga Mall and 53 Neilson St, the listing encompasses 1600sq m of land in three titles plus three adjoining buildings totalling around 1220 sq m. Two auto industry tenants provide combined net annual rental income of approximately $183,000.

The offering is being marketed by Bayleys senior commercial brokers Dave Stanley and Mike Adams. It is for sale by tender closing at 4pm, Wednesday July 1, unless sold prior.

“This in exceptional investment opportunity to purchase fully tenanted, functional industrial premises offering multiple income streams and a wide range of future options,” says Stanley. “The properties are well located, just off Church Street, with easy access to Auckland’s motorway network and main arterial routes. There is also the rare benefit of dual street access with exposure to high volumes of passing traffic.

“One of the buildings also has an upper level apartment and the land’s Mixed Use zoning provides longer-term potential for further residential use.”

Stanley says tenders can be made for the three titles and their buildings, as one lot, or for either of:

• 96 Onehunga Mall: a 439 sq m workshop on 522 sq m of land leased to Auto Elite Limited until March 2023 with two further six-year rights of renewal. It is currently generating net annual rental income of approximately $55,000, with two-yearly rent reviews to market.
• 98 Onehunga Mall and 53 Neilson St: two interlinked industrial buildings of 470 sq m and 312 sq m have been occupied as a single tenancy by Onehunga Paint and Panel Ltd for 16 years. A new six-year lease from March 2020, with two six-year rights of renewal, is currently returning net annual income of $128,000 a year. The buildings are located on separate titles of approximately 555sqm and 523 sq m, with dual roller door access off both streets. 98 Onehunga Mall also contains a two-bedroom apartment on the second level of its street frontage which is subleased.
All three land titles are zoned Business–Mixed Use which allows for residential activity as well as predominantly smaller scale commercial and light industrial activity. Mike Adams says 98 Onehunga Mall benefits from a height variation control, which allows a build height up to 21m - 3m higher than the usual 18m under the Mixed Use zone.

Adams says Onehunga is a sought-after industrial location, and also an increasingly popular residential suburb, due to its central Auckland position, accessibility to motorways and public transport and community facilities.

“Central Onehunga is undergoing considerable change and upgrading as a result of its Business – Mixed Use zoning under the new Auckland Unitary Plan. The arrival and the recent expansion of the Dressmart retail mall has also been of significant benefit for the Onehunga commercial area with a number of properties now including either residential or office accommodation on upper levels.”

The mall which has over 70 factory outlet stores attracts approximately 1.5 million visitors to the area each year.

Adams says the three properties for sale are within walking distance of the Onehunga train station and approximately five to seven minutes’ drive from the Southern Motorway (SH1). There is also easy access to the South Western Motorway (SH20) which connects to Auckland Airport to the south and the North Western Motorway (SH16) via the Waterview tunnel.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Quake: No Tsunami Threat After 7.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has struck 700km off New Zealand's northeastern coast. More>>

DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 