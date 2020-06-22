AJ Park Seeks Clearance To Acquire Baldwins

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from AJ Park IP Limited to acquire the assets of Baldwins Intellectual Property, Baldwin Holdings Limited, Baldwins Intellectual Property Limited and Baldwins Law Limited.

AJ Park is part of the ASX listed IPH group of intellectual property (IP) professional services businesses and provides a range of IP related services including the registration and maintenance of patents and trademarks and commercial legal advice.

Baldwins also provides a range of IP related professional services including the registration and maintenance of patents and trademarks, and intellectual property enforcement and litigation.

Both AJ Park and Baldwins have offices in Wellington and Auckland.

A public version of the clearance application is available on the Commission’s case register.

Background

The Commission will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.



Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

