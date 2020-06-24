Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Skills Gaps, Lack Of Budget, And Competing Initiatives Holding Back Innovation In Enterprises

Wednesday, 24 June 2020, 11:47 am
Press Release: Dell Boomi

Research finds skills gaps, lack of budget, and competing initiatives holding back innovation in Australian and New Zealand enterprises: Boomi and Vanson Bourne

Research reveals hurdles remain despite Australian and New Zealand enterprises transforming far quicker than Asia-Pacific peers

Sydney, Australia – June 24, 2020 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, today announced Australian and New Zealand findings from its global research report, The State of Modernisation, Transformation, and Innovation in the Digital Age, which found enterprises on either side of the Tasman were far more confident in their ability to innovate than their Asia-Pacific (APAC) neighbours.

The report, commissioned with Vanson Bourne, found 27 per cent of Australian enterprises and 20 per cent of those in New Zealand ‘completely disagreed’ with the notion their organisations were struggling to innovate quickly enough, compared to the APAC average of only 12 per cent.

The survey of 1,200 business and IT decision-makers around the world, including Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), also found that despite A/NZ businesses showing the most confidence in their ability to innovate at a competitive rate, skills gaps continued to hold projects back.

For Australian respondents, insufficient in-house skills (35 per cent), multiple competing initiatives (35 per cent), and a lack of budget (34 per cent) were the most cited organisational hurdles. The skills gap in New Zealand was far more pronounced with 56 per cent of enterprises reporting that a lack of internal skills hampered innovation efforts, followed by insufficient budget (39 per cent), and too many competing initiatives (33 per cent).

Although Australian enterprises reported that a lack of internal skills was the most common handbrake on innovation, the nation was far better placed than its APAC neighbours, with 50 per cent of enterprises across the region lamenting their levels of technical debt.

Nicholas Lambrou, Managing Director A/NZ at Boomi, said the research showed enterprises across A/NZ saw the burning need to transform and many were turning to ‘low-code’ or code-free technology, particularly integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), to bridge internal skills gaps.

In both nations, iPaaS was the most popular solution when it came to integrating on-premise and cloud applications with 48 per cent of Australian businesses and 35 per cent of New Zealanders planning to leverage the technology in the next 12 months.

“The time for change isn’t coming – it’s already here,” he said. “More than 90 per cent of Australian enterprises and 100 per cent of our Kiwi counterparts agreed technology will redefine how their businesses operate within the next decade. The skills gaps that continue to hold businesses back from achieving their aims show that the code-heavy architectures of legacy environments become more of a liability every day.”

“Tellingly, almost 9 in 10 Australian businesses and 95 per cent of those in New Zealand have already begun their transformation journeys. As these projects progress, the need to easily integrate a mix of on-premise and cloud applications – while juggling multiple initiatives – will highlight just how complicated and costly manual integrations and legacy middleware are as they hold enterprises back from their desired future states.”

Interestingly, while Australian and New Zealand businesses showed the most confidence in their ability to rapidly transform, the two nations had different views on the nature of those journeys.

Whereas 34 per cent of Australian enterprises reported they had almost completed transformation projects, this was true for only 10 per cent of those in New Zealand. However, when asked if they were continuing to look for ways to improve transformation projects, only one quarter of Australian respondents said they were doing so, compared to 45 per cent in New Zealand.

“Despite sharing many of the same values, it seems the outlook on what transformation entails is quite different,” Lambrou said. “This data may suggest that whereas Australians tend to see transformation projects as a journey with a defined final destination, New Zealanders think of transformation as more of an ongoing, continuing process of technological adaptation and evolution.”

The report also revealed:

  • Across the Tasman, enterprises had different drivers behind innovation initiatives: Australian companies cited improving the customer experience (53 per cent) and gaining a competitive advantage (52 per cent) as the primary aims of innovation initiatives, while New Zealand businesses were more concerned with moving into new markets (50 per cent) and gaining a reputation as an innovative brand (50 per cent).
  • Hybrid Cloud approach favoured by majority of business across A/NZ in the short term.

In both Australia and New Zealand – as well as across the wider APAC region – a mix of on-premise and cloud applications was the preferred architecture. Looking to the next 12 months, only four per cent of Australian businesses and five per cent of New Zealand businesses said all their applications would be cloud based. While 82 per cent in Australia and 85 per cent in New Zealand favoured a Hybrid Cloud approach.

  • Despite Hybrid Cloud supremacy, A/NZ businesses most concerned in APAC on shifting applications to the cloud: Although a hybrid approach was the favoured application mix for both New Zealand and Australian businesses over the next 12 months, the two nations reported the highest number of organisations keeping all their applications on-premise in APAC. In New Zealand, 10 per cent were keeping all apps in-house, while eight per cent were doing so in Australia. The next closest was Singapore with five per cent, which was also the average across APAC.
  • While technology priorities were similar in both countries, New Zealanders were more enamored with IoT than Australians

When asked which technologies were receiving the largest investment as part of innovation initiatives, the top five priorities for Australian enterprises were Data Streaming (37 per cent), Big Data Analytics (33 per cent), Artificial Intelligence (31 per cent), iPaaS (30 per cent), and Security (29 per cent). In New Zealand, the key technologies were Security (44 per cent), iPaaS (39 per cent), Big Data Analytics (39 per cent), IoT (33 per cent), and Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Robotics (all three were cited by 28 per cent of respondents).

“Whether those concerns are issues around data sovereignty, security, or even the lack of internal skills to manage such a transition, businesses in A/NZ showed the most trepidation about shifting workloads to the cloud across APAC,” Lambrou said.

“New and unexpected complexities introduced by the ‘new normal’ of work have made continued modernisation, transformation and innovation more important than ever. It is imperative business and IT decision makers turn their attention to connecting their digital assets – whether all on-premise, cloud, or a mix of the two – to further reduce cost, accelerate time to value, and ensure business can stay productive in these uncertain times.”

Methodology

Boomi partnered with Vanson Bourne to survey more than 1,200 IT decision makers and business decision makers from 19 countries across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand). Respondents represented eight key sectors and companies ranging from 500 to more than 3,000 employees.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 11,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2020 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Atom, Atomsphere, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dell Boomi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 