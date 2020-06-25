Kitset Home Business Director Pleads Guilty To Breaching The Fair Trading Act



Emma Gestro the director of now defunct Get Design and Sales Limited (Get Design) has pleaded guilty to three charges laid by The Commerce Commission for breaching the Fair Trading Act when taking payment for goods.

The Commission alleged Emma Gestro breached the law by demanding or accepting payment for small kitset buildings sold by her company Get Design, when she did not have reasonable grounds to believe that delivery could occur within the specified contractual period, or within a reasonable time.

The charges arose from Ms Gestro’s conduct with three customers between July 2016 and July 2017 when the company was placed in liquidation.

As sentencing is scheduled for 21 August 2020, the Commission will make no further comment at this time

Background

Get Design was incorporated in February 2014 with Emma Gestro named as the sole director. The business advertised and sold small kitset buildings, including small sheds, outhouses, and back of house offices, on the internet under various entity names including Kiwi-Built, Econobach, My DIY, DIY Kitsets, and Builder’s Kitsets. Get Design sub-contracted the manufacture of the kitset buildings to third parties.

Get Design was placed in liquidation on 14 July 2017.



