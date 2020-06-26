Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Renovating Leaky Homes

Friday, 26 June 2020, 9:06 am
Press Release: Renovation Works

Leaky Home. Two words that will send a shiver up the spine of any homeowner. It has been a blight on the New Zealand housing market for almost two decades and still affects the buying and selling of houses to this very day. So how did we end up in this situation? And is a leaky home the financial death sentence many believe it to be?

There was a whirlwind of circumstances that culminated into the nationwide leaky home dilemma. Unforeseen consequences of design decisions, incompetence and lack of accountability were all ingredients in creating the situation.

The leaky home crisis is an issue that relates to a high number of homes constructed between 1994 and 2004. These timber-framed buildings share a common issue revolving around a fault in their weather tightness. This resulted in a range of serious issues for the building and homeowners. One of the most prevalent issues is the timber framing decaying, and in extreme situations resulted in the building itself becoming structurally unsound and therefore unsafe to reside in. Leaky homes also were prone to mould and spores developing around the damp timber framing, further imposing health risks on their occupants. By 2009, the repairs and replacement costs were estimated to be over $11 billion and have continued to grow in the 11 years proceeding.

A major contributing factor to the leaky home crisis was the 1991 Building Act. This came into law in 1993 and ultimately changed a prescriptive system into one that is more of a self-regulated regime. This resulted in a handing over of responsibilities to the private sector to hand out building consents. This system was taken advantage of, resulting in a cash grab to hand out these consents without the adequate documentation, failing to conduct building inspections during construction, and handing out compliance certificates for buildings that should never have been granted one in the first place. It is unclear if builders were knowingly taking advantage of this change, but due to the regulations at the time, many buildings were constructed with numerous faults and short cuts during this time.

To further complicate the situation during this time period, manufacturers were releasing a number of products onto the New Zealand market that were approved by BRANZ. Many of these products were not fit for purpose, and should not have been approved in the first place.

This drastic change in regulation and sub par building products coincided with a shift in architectural taste for home design. A trend in Mediterranean style homes swept the new home market. These homes were designed to have complex roofs, plastered exterior walls and internal decks. This style of home lent itself to allowing moisture into the walls of a home if construction was not meticulously planned out, particularly due to the small or the complete lack of eaves when it came to roofing design. If implemented incorrectly, this had a tendency for water to drain off the roof directly into the walls.

And that is why to this day plastered home sales are approached with scrutiny and scepticism.

But is it all gloom and doom for the owner of a home that has been deemed a leaky home? While it is by no means ideal needing to reclad your home, there can be positives if it needs to be done.

With crisis often comes opportunity.

Many property experts will claim that curbside appeal can increase your property value by up to 25%. Recladding your home can be an opportunity to modernise it. It offers you a blank canvas to create a home that is distinctive to your taste and an opportunity to breathe new life into a home that has great bones. As mentioned earlier, the Mediterranean plaster buildings of the leaky home era have left buyers apprehensive. This drives down your property value even if your home doesn't have any faults, and therefore recladding can be an expense that is not only recouped on sale but can lead to a more profitable property value.

In addition to this, recladding opens up your home to additional renovations. It is often used as an opportunity for home extensions, as the recladding process requires going down to the framework of the home, to begin with. As many New Zealand homes were built without the modern design foresight contemporary homes have, an opportunity to increase the floor space in your home is a welcomed renovation for most.

So if you are in the situation in which you need to repair a leaky home, take a breath and see if there is an opportunity in it. If the renovations are implemented smartly and by a knowledgeable team, you may have the chance to improve and modernise your home. It can be a chance to use recladding to create a statement home, one that fits the vision of your perfect abode. In Auckland's ever-growing property market, renovations often pay for themselves in the long run. So if you are looking to invest in increasing your property value, whether it is due to the leaky home crisis or not, get in contact with the knowledgeable team at Renovation Works today.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Renovation Works on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 