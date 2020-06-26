Premium Clean, An Auckland-based Tech-enabled Cleaning Company, Battles Against COVID And Its Impact

Premium Clean is a 100% NZ owned and operated cleaning company. It has been operating across the country since 2015. The cleaning company has completed more than 30,000 cleaning jobs including both residential and commercial spaces.

They are now successfully operating in more than 9 cities including Hamilton, Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, Dunedin, Palmerston North, Rotorua, Christchurch, and Nelson.

Having a long track record in the industry, they have adopted the use of technology to save their customers’ time and deliver consistent service. The Premium Clean’s booking process enhances its reliability in the field. Aside from that, they continuously improve their rigorous vetting process to find the best cleaners in the market.

On top of all that, Premium Clean services have earned a 5-star customer service rating which helps them become the customer’s no. 1 choice as reviewed across cities.

Through the company’s website or mobile application enabled for iOS and Android users, Newzealanders can book for the following services to be rendered by a local cleaner:

Regular Clean

Deep/Spring Clean

Move Out Clean

Airbnb Clean

Commercial Clean

Disinfect Clean

Window Glasses Clean

Upholstery Clean

Carpet Shampoo Clean

Premium Clean is dedicated to providing thorough cleaning services to busy Kiwis. Their mission is to arrive prepared and leave home speckless. As part of their 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, there are several reasons why Kiwis choose their services.

Included are the cleaning company’s contactless, 60-second booking process that can be done through their mobile application or through their official website. With 3 simple steps and a couple of clicks, you can book the service and have your cleaner on your doorstep.

Premium Clean also has a separate mobile application for their contractors. This is the best way to track and make sure the cleaner reaches to you ahead of time and delivers appropriate booked service.

Their top-vetted cleaners allow them to render the best cleaning service in New Zealand. They have a stringent process to employ only reliable and trustworthy cleaners. Of course, since the company offers cleaning services, it is important for them to keep their lines open to accommodate customers’ needs and inquiries. With that, Premium Clean made sure they can be contacted according to the convenience of their customers. The company supports the pool of local employees to help fellow Kiwis.

Finally, with every service and retail selling going online, Premium Clean boasts of its secure payment gateway. You can trust that their credit card method is fully encrypted to provide your investment a 100% guaranteed safety.

